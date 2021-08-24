Joseline Hernandez Urges Trolls to 'Get Off' After Agreeing With Boosie Badazz's Take on Lil Nas X

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star, who is openly bisexual, stresses that she is against 'showcasing something that should not be taught to our children at such a young age.'

AceShowbiz - Joseline Hernandez has defended herself from online trolls. Having come under fire for agreeing with Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie)'s comment about Lil Nas X, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star urged her critics to "get off."

The 34-year-old reality star, who is openly bisexual, slammed her haters via Twitter on Monday, August 23. "Yall reaching. I also myself like a lil licki licki. But I'm not the 1,2 or 3 to expose children to the xtreme of showcasing something that should not be taught to our children at such a young age," she penned.

"When the age is right you tell the kids hey this is what it is," the Puerto Rican native further noted. She then added in another post, "So get off my big huge d**k."

Prior to that, Joseline reacted to Boosie's recent interview with "The Breakfast Club" in which he defended his homophobic remarks about Lil Nas X. "I just be feeling like sometimes I gotta speak up because, as far as straight people in the world, you don't have any opinion no more," he argued.

"If you say anything, 'I'm straight, I like women,' it's vulgar," the Baton Rouge rapper, real name Torrence Ivy Hatch Jr., went on. "You can't brag on really smashing or your sexuality anymore... It's ran by the LGBT community."

"Who love these rappers?" Boosie then asked co-host Charlamagne Tha God. After DJ Envy replied, "The kids," Boosie shouted, "You make every rapper go with it. If every rapper go with it, you grab that generation. I know I loved every rapper when I was little. I tried to copy what they did. And it's a new day now and I just feel like they pushing it on our younger generation."

After the clip of the interview was shared on Instagram, Joseline commented, "Boosie is right." She continued explaining, "And that's why Bonnie don't have a Tv. Smh. Push whatever you want but mines won't be brainwashed."

Boosie made homophobic remarks about Lil Nas X in July as the former tried to defend DaBaby amid backlash over his Rolling Loud controversy. "If I'm at an awards [show] and he go up there naked, I'ma drag his a** offstage and beat his a**," Boosie raged at that time, referring to Lil Nas X's BET Awards performance in which he kissed one of his female dancers on stage.

"You let a n***a dance naked in front your children, you a motherf**kin' crazy motherf**ker--or you like d**k too," Boosie added.