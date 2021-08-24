 
 

Tom Cruise Treats British Family to Free Helicopter Ride for Providing Alternate Landing Spot

WENN/Mario Mitsis
The 'Mission: Impossible' star gets the permission to land in the back garden of the Webb family's home when an airport in Warwickshire was temporarily closed.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise landed his helicopter in a surprised British family's garden on Monday, August 23 and treated them to a free chopper ride.

The A-lister is currently in the U.K. filming the next "Mission: Impossible" film and had to find an alternate landing spot when an airport in Warwickshire was temporarily closed.

The Webb family was told a VIP needed somewhere to land and they agreed to let Cruise land in their back garden. Alison Webb tells the BBC, "I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden. He [Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.' "

She was bowled over when Cruise stepped out of the chopper. "He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much," the gobsmacked mum said.

Alison added that the day was "incredible" and "surreal" after the Hollywood star turned up at her doorstep.

The action star posed for photos with the family and then told his pilot to give the Webb children and their friends a ride while he took a meeting.

Tom is in the area with co-star Hayley Atwell to film at Birmingham's Grand Central Station.

During a break from filming, Tom went to Asha's restaurant and treated himself to two Chicken Tikka Masalas costing £19.45 ($26.68). It's also reported the A-lister left staff at the eatery a £60 ($82.30) tip.

Excited by Tom's arrival, the restaurant took to their Twitter page and shared how it was a "pleasure" that he had turned up. "It was an absolute pleasure to welcome Tom Cruise to Asha's Birmingham yesterday evening," the post read. "Tom ordered our famous Chicken Tikka Masala and enjoyed it so much that as soon as he had finished, he ordered it all over again - The greatest compliment."

