Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Instagram Celebrity

The late athlete previously played hockey for the New Jersey Devils, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - The NHL community has lost one of its former players. Jimmy Hayes, who last played hockey during the 2018-2019 season for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, died suddenly at the age of 31 just months after he welcomed his second child.

Jimmy was found dead at his Milton, Massachusetts home on Monday morning, August 23. The cause of death has yet to be revealed. However, a law enforcement official said his death is not considered suspicious.

The late athlete was survived by his wife Kristen and their two sons, 2-year-old Beau and 3-month-old Mac. He also left behind four siblings, Jennifer, Eileen, Justine and Kevin Hayers, who is an alternate captain for the Philadelphia Flyers.

Tributes have since poured in for Jimmy. One in particular was from the NHL who penned on Instagram, "The NHL family mourns the passing of Jimmy Hayes, who appeared in over 300 games with the Blackhawks, Panthers, Devils and his hometown Bruins. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family."

The Boston Bruins, meanwhile, stated that they are "heartbroken by the passing of Dorchester native and former Bruin Jimmy Hayes." They added, "Our thoughts are with his wife Kristen, his sons Beau and Mac, and the entire Hayes family during this very difficult time."

Also sharing condolences for Jimmy's family was the New Jersey Devils. "We are thinking of the Hayes family and friends during this difficult time. His infectious personality and easygoing nature were contagious to all who spent time with him. He had a tremendous ability to make everyone feel welcome. You will be missed, Jimmy," so read the message.

Before joining the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Jimmy played in a total of 334 games in the NHL for the Chicago Blackhawks, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, as well as Florida Panthers. Before making his debut in the NHL, he won a National Championship with the Boston College Eagles in 2010.

Jimmy passed away more than three months after he welcomed his second child with wife Kristen. Introducing the baby boy on Instagram, he declared, "Mac 'Daddy' Hayes has arrived 8.4lbs and 20in 5/5/21 #CincoDeMaco."