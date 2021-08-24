 
 

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems
Facebook
Music

When telling fans about his decision to take a step back due to Atrial Fibrillation, Violent J assures that his hip-hop duo will continue to play major events like the Gathering of the Juggalos.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cult act Insane Clown Posse have announced plans to retire from touring after revealing band member Violent J is suffering from heart problems.

The hip-hop duo told fans they would be launching a farewell tour in 2022 at the weekend's (August 20 to 22) Gathering of the Juggalos event in Thornville, Ohio.

Violent J is suffering from Atrial Fibrillation, which causes the heart's upper and lower chambers to beat irregularly and out of sync with each other.

He underwent treatment recently and is currently problem free but doctors have warned him his health issues could return.

  See also...

"There's a lot of people that live long lives with f**king a-fib [sic]," Violent J said, "and I don't feel weaker... but it's very embarrassing and very not-cool to have to say that you're taking a step backward... There comes a time in everybody's life where you have to take your first step backward."

"I'm 49, I'm taking my step back sooner than a lot of people, but the point is, each and every single person alive - if they're lucky - will one day have to take that step back. Because nobody escapes the trials and tribulations of being a human."

Insane Clown Posse are planning one more world tour but they will continue to play major events like the Gathering of the Juggalos, which the band co-founded with its label bosses in 2000. "We're gonna do a show somewhere every month," Violent J added.

You can share this post!

Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Engagement Rings Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Tom Cruise Treats British Family to Free Helicopter Ride for Providing Alternate Landing Spot
Related Posts
Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Insane Clown Posse Pushes Back Gathering of the Juggalos to 2021 Over COVID-19 Pandemic

Fred Durst Shames ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope for Failing to Dropkick Him

Fred Durst Shames ICP's Shaggy 2 Dope for Failing to Dropkick Him

Most Read
Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'
Music

Robert Plant Finds Questions About Led Zeppelin Reunion 'Very Charming'

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Nikki Sixx on Cancellation of Motley Crue's 2021 Tour Amid Pandemic: Not A Hard Decision to Make

Selena Gomez Backtracks on Music Retirement Remarks

Selena Gomez Backtracks on Music Retirement Remarks

BTS Call Off Map of the Soul World Tour After Multiple Delays

BTS Call Off Map of the Soul World Tour After Multiple Delays

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

Artist of the Week: Lizzo

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

Fan Fell to His Death at John Mayer's Dead and Company Concert

ACM Awards Leaves CBS, Finds New Home at Amazon Prime Video

ACM Awards Leaves CBS, Finds New Home at Amazon Prime Video

Ben Barnes Announces Debut EP, Liam Gallagher Teases Two New Albums

Ben Barnes Announces Debut EP, Liam Gallagher Teases Two New Albums

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

Kanye West's Manager Guarantees August Release of 'Donda' After Multiple Delays

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

The Killers Secure Seventh No. 1 U.K. Album With 'Pressure Drop'

Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Denied by Beyonce's Dad

Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Denied by Beyonce's Dad

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

DaBaby Thanks NYC Radio Station for Letting Him Perform After His Homophobic Rant at Rolling Loud

Neil Young's 1970 Carnegie Hall Concert Gets Official Release

Neil Young's 1970 Carnegie Hall Concert Gets Official Release