Insane Clown Posse to Launch Farewell Tour After Violent J Opens Up About Heart Problems

When telling fans about his decision to take a step back due to Atrial Fibrillation, Violent J assures that his hip-hop duo will continue to play major events like the Gathering of the Juggalos.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Cult act Insane Clown Posse have announced plans to retire from touring after revealing band member Violent J is suffering from heart problems.

The hip-hop duo told fans they would be launching a farewell tour in 2022 at the weekend's (August 20 to 22) Gathering of the Juggalos event in Thornville, Ohio.

Violent J is suffering from Atrial Fibrillation, which causes the heart's upper and lower chambers to beat irregularly and out of sync with each other.

He underwent treatment recently and is currently problem free but doctors have warned him his health issues could return.

"There's a lot of people that live long lives with f**king a-fib [sic]," Violent J said, "and I don't feel weaker... but it's very embarrassing and very not-cool to have to say that you're taking a step backward... There comes a time in everybody's life where you have to take your first step backward."

"I'm 49, I'm taking my step back sooner than a lot of people, but the point is, each and every single person alive - if they're lucky - will one day have to take that step back. Because nobody escapes the trials and tribulations of being a human."

Insane Clown Posse are planning one more world tour but they will continue to play major events like the Gathering of the Juggalos, which the band co-founded with its label bosses in 2000. "We're gonna do a show somewhere every month," Violent J added.