Chrissy Teigen Admits to Feeling 'Slightly Down' Nearly a Year After Suffering Miscarriage

When reminiscing about her New York life, the 35-year-old model wife of singer John Legend claims that she hasn't 'fully processed' losing their third child, Jack.

Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Pregnancy loss is clearly hard to accept for every parent, including Chrissy Teigen. Nearly one year after she suffered a miscarriage, the "Chrissy's Court" star admitted that she still feels "slightly down."

On Sunday, August 22, the 35-year-old took to Instagram to reflect on her life in New York. Sharing a picture of her and husband John Legend during a dinner date, she wrote, "Just reminiscing about New York a lot lately, when things were simple, thinking about all the stuff I've done and been through not just this year but in my life."

"I'm slightly down lately. It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out 'my third baby is here!!', as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here," the cookbook author added. "Then I realized i threw myself into the book to not think of the real, actual third baby. I don't really feel like I fully processed jack and now that I don't have the alcohol to numb it away."

"Things are just...there, waiting to be acknowledged. I guess what I'm saying here is life is so f**king complicated," the mother of two concluded her post. "And get the lasagna??? wow this was a rollercoaster !!!!!"

The post came more than a week after Chrissy revealed that she dedicated her third cookbook "Cravings: All Together - Recipes to Love" to her late son, Jack. At that time, she posted on Instagram Story a photo of the dedication page which featured a handful of cookies on a marble counter with the words "For Jack" printed in the middle.

The cookbook was not the only tribute to Jack, whom Chrissy lost in late September 2020. In November that year, the model made use of Twitter to show off a tattoo she made in honor of her baby boy. She had the word "Jack" being permanently inked near her other tributes for her husband John and their two children, Luna and Miles.