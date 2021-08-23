Wendy Williams Flaunts New Boyfriend on Instagram

Instagram Celebrity

The TV host takes to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend, whose identity remains unknown so far, in a new post as she celebrates his son's 21st birthday.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has found new love. On Saturday, August 21, the TV host took to her Instagram account to introduce her new boyfriend in a new post as she celebrated his son's 21st birthday.

"The Wendy Williams Show" host shared a picture of her and her new man inside a car. "My son's 21st birthday party on the yacht in #Miami was everything he wanted! Even my boyfriend," so she captioned the image.

While Wendy didn't disclose the identity of his boyfriend, her famous friends left congratulatory messages in the comment section. "Congratulations! Well done Moma," Karen Huger wrote. Tamar Braxton also left two heart emojis and two fire emojis to show her support.

Prior to this, Wendy dated Maryland contractor Mike Esterman. They, however, called it quits due to the distance as well as their hectic schedules. The former couple apparently didn't end things amicably as Wendy shaded him while addressing their split in May.

"I didn't say anything [publicly about it] because I'm that grown," Williams said on her show in May after Esterman talked to Page Six. "We would've had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I'm that grown. But since childish ones - Mike - well he's giving quotes!"

In response to that, Mike said, "Of course she has to have the last word, and because she is the kind of person that she is; she's the only thing that will make herself look best."

Wendy's shade at Mike came after he opened up to Page Six that the two of them were "never an item after 3 dates." He, at the time, explained, "I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process."

The 56-year-old TV host echoed the reasoning in the May 12 episode of her talk show. "Mike is in Maryland. You guys keep asking, 'Where is Mike?' I'm like, Mike has a job, he's a contractor slash social influencer and whatever he has going on, whatever he does," she said. "Mike is a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other."