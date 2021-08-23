 
 

Anthrax Unveil Dates for 2022 European Tour Commemorating 40th Anniversary

Drummer Charlie Benante promises that 'every show will be an eventful one,' while frontman Joey Belladonna spills why the heavy metal group are 'really looking forward to this tour.'

  • Aug 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - Heavy rockers Anthrax will be celebrating their 40th anniversary on the road after lining up a big U.K. and Europe tour for 2022. The group will kick off the 28-date trek in Birmingham, England on September 27.

"It sure has been a long time since we rock 'n' rolled in the U.K. and Europe, but we're coming back soon to bring the noise to all of you guys," said drummer Charlie Benante. "Being that we can't get over there until 2022, we're going to make sure that every show will be an eventful one."

"We won't just be playing four decades of songs to celebrate our ongoing 40th anniversary - hey, we'll be giving YOU some history! - but we just might have some brand new ones for you as well. Can't wait to see all your happy, smiling faces!!!"

Frontman Joey Belladonna added, "There's just something special about Europe. Our fans there have always had a full-fledged excitement about our shows, and I enjoy performing more than anyone can imagine, so we're really looking forward to this tour."

  See also...

Anthrax celebrated their four decades together by hosting a global livestream event last month (July 2021).

During the show, Belladonna, Benante and their bandmates performed songs from throughout their 40 years together.

In July, the heavy metal icons commemorated their four decades together a global livestream event. Of it, original member Scott Ian said in a press statement, "I was a 17-year-old metal-head kid from Queens when I started this band. I am a 57-year-old metal-head kid from Queens about to celebrate the 40th anniversary of this band."

"That means for 40 years, I've gotten to do exactly what I’ve wanted to do," he continued, "and getting to do what I love and being a part of something so much bigger than myself has made the time, the unbelievable weight of 40 seems so light."

