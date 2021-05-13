Mike Esterman Reacts to Wendy Williams' Childish Branding Post-Split: She Has to Have the Last Word

Instagram/WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Hours after the 'Wendy Williams Show' host addressed the end of their romance, the Maryland-based contractor fires back by stressing they did not have that big of a relationship to begin with.

AceShowbiz - Mike Esterman refused to let Wendy Williams' shade post-their breakup slip. Just hours after being branded "childish" by "The Wendy Williams Show" host on her show, the Maryland-based contractor shared his thought on her jibe and explained why he was not surprised by her choice of words to describe him.

Firing back at Wendy, Mike told Page Six, "Of course she has to have the last word." The participant of "Date Wendy" segment further elaborated his statement by saying, "And because she is the kind of person that she is, she's the only thing that will make herself look best."

Mike went on to clarify on his previous statement about their romance. "All that I said was I had no time to make any plans when people kept asking when we [would] see each other again," he stressed, "and they took that as a major breakup, which I didn't even think we had that big of a relationship to begin with other than getting to know each other on a few dates."

Wendy took a swipe at Mike in the May 12 episode of "The Wendy Williams Show". At the time, she stated, "I didn't say anything [publicly about it] because I'm that grown. We would've had this discussion way behind the scenes. I am not embarrassed because I'm that grown. But since childish ones - Mike - well he's giving quotes!"

Asked if he watched the May 12 show, Mike claimed he only heard about her remarks. "Too busy to worry about it," he stated.

Wendy's shade at Mike came after he opened up to Page Six that the two of them were "never an item after 3 dates." He, at the time, explained, "I had placed all work-related tasks aside to get to know her on a personal level, no angles or hidden agendas. I can only wish her the best as we both continue the search at our own paces and remain friends in the process."

The 56-year-old TV host offered similar reasoning for their split during her May 12 show. "Mike is in Maryland. You guys keep asking, 'Where is Mike?' I'm like, Mike has a job, he's a contractor slash social influencer and whatever he has going on, whatever he does," she said. "Mike is a nice guy, but we are too geographically far from each other."