Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Denied by Beyonce's Dad

Mathew Knowles has put an end to the chatters suggesting his superstar daughter Beyonce Knowles is reuniting with bandmate Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mathew Knowles has shut down rumours Destiny's Child are planning to reunite.

The former girl group - which comprised Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams - sparked speculation it was getting ready for a big announcement this week (ends20Aug21), when a new shot of the three appeared on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

But now Beyonce's dad, who is still the group's official manager, tells TMZ there is no truth at all to the reports and the social media updates were simply regular updates of the girls' platforms completed by record label reps.

Knowles seemed to enjoy the speculation, though, telling the outlet it's "great" and he and the bandmembers have made note of the huge fan response.

The girls last got together in May, when Michelle shared an audio clip on Twitter featuring the three catching up to mark the release of her book, "Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life - and Can Save Yours".

In the recording, Kelly revealed she was making a soup, prompting Beyonce to spill, "I'm cooking some music. That's Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

Beyonce's admission she's working on new material also fuelled speculation she was referring to new tracks from the trio.

The "Say My Name" hitmakers' last performance was at California's Coachella festival in 2018 when they played three songs - "Lose My Breath", "Say My Name," and "Soldier".

Since their hiatus as a group, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams have since released their own solo music each.