 
 

Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Denied by Beyonce's Dad

Destiny's Child Reunion Rumors Denied by Beyonce's Dad
Instagram
Music

Mathew Knowles has put an end to the chatters suggesting his superstar daughter Beyonce Knowles is reuniting with bandmate Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

  • Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Mathew Knowles has shut down rumours Destiny's Child are planning to reunite.

The former girl group - which comprised Beyonce, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams - sparked speculation it was getting ready for a big announcement this week (ends20Aug21), when a new shot of the three appeared on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages.

But now Beyonce's dad, who is still the group's official manager, tells TMZ there is no truth at all to the reports and the social media updates were simply regular updates of the girls' platforms completed by record label reps.

Knowles seemed to enjoy the speculation, though, telling the outlet it's "great" and he and the bandmembers have made note of the huge fan response.

  See also...

The girls last got together in May, when Michelle shared an audio clip on Twitter featuring the three catching up to mark the release of her book, "Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life - and Can Save Yours".

In the recording, Kelly revealed she was making a soup, prompting Beyonce to spill, "I'm cooking some music. That's Chef Boyardee and Chef Boy-Kelly."

Beyonce's admission she's working on new material also fuelled speculation she was referring to new tracks from the trio.

The "Say My Name" hitmakers' last performance was at California's Coachella festival in 2018 when they played three songs - "Lose My Breath", "Say My Name," and "Soldier".

Since their hiatus as a group, Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams have since released their own solo music each.

You can share this post!

Mindy Kaling Devastated After Fellow Writer Poked Fun at Her Body

Country Music Star Tom T. Hall Dies at 85
Related Posts
Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Might Not Survive in Social Media Age, Michelle Williams Says

Destiny's Child Might Not Survive in Social Media Age, Michelle Williams Says

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Destiny's Child Nearly Got Pneumonia During 'Survivor' Video Shoot

Report: Beyonce in 'Tentative Talks' About Destiny's Child Reunion

Report: Beyonce in 'Tentative Talks' About Destiny's Child Reunion

Most Read
Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall
Music

Michelle Williams Admits to Having PTSD After Her Infamous '106 and Park' Fall

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Harry Styles Has No Plans to Release New Music Until 2022

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Britney Spears' Boyfriend Confirms She Will 'Absolutely' Return to Stage Soon

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Garth Brooks Saddened by Decision to Cancel 2021 Shows Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Destiny's Child Cause Frenzy as They Spark Reunion Rumors With New Logo

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

Foreigner Set Up COVID Vaccination Clinic at Nashville Concert

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

David Duchovny Accepts He Will Never Going to Be Good Guitar Player

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Aaliyah's 'One in a Million' Release on Streaming Services Celebrated by Fans on Twitter

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Liam Gallagher Gets Honest About What He Missed From Fans During COVID Lockdown

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Kendrick Lamar Announces Final TDE Album After Going 'Months Without Phone'

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Jason Isbell Calls Off September Performance at Music Festival Over No-Vaccination Policy

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge

Neil Young Pulls Out of Farm Aid 2021 Over Worry Caused by Latest COVID Surge

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet

Offset Slams Criticisms Over Cardi B and Lizzo Duet