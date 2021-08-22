Country Music Star Tom T. Hall Dies at 85

YouTube/BMI Celebrity

The country musician known for his classic singles like 'That's How I Got to Memphis', has passed away at the age of 85 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Aug 22, 2021

AceShowbiz - Country singer-songwriter Tom T. Hall has died.

The musician, best known for compositions such as "Harper Valley PTA" and "That's How I Got to Memphis", passed away on Friday (20Aug21) at his home in Franklin, Tennessee, his son Dean confirmed.

Hall began playing music at a young age and performed with a bluegrass band, the Kentucky Travelers, while he was a teenager, before joining the army.

He subsequently worked as a radio DJ in Virginia when a publisher heard his song "D.J. for a Day" and brought it to Jimmy C. Newman, who turned it into a Top 10 hit.

Hall's first chart-topper was Johnnie Wright's 1965 version of "Hello Vietnam".

His other hits include "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine", "I Love", "Country Is", and "Faster Horses (The Cowboy and the Poet)".

"Tom T. Hall's masterworks vary in plot, tone and tempo, but they are bound by his ceaseless and unyielding empathy for the triumphs and losses of others," said Kyle Young, CEO, Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

"He wrote without judgment or anger, offering a rhyming journalism of the heart that sets his compositions apart from any other writer."

Hall's last studio album was 2007's "Tom T. Hall Sings Miss Dixie and Tom T.", a collaborative effort with his wife Dixie.

He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame the following year.