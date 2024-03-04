 

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them
Instagram
Celebrity

Michelle Williams reminisces the humble beginning of Destiny's Child when Beyonce's mom Tina Knowles had to make clothes for the girl group during their early days.

  • Mar 4, 2024

AceShowbiz - Beyonce Knowles' mom had to make Destiny's Child's clothes because "a lot of designers" refused to dress them. The group became household names in the early 2000s after a line-up change saw Michelle Williams (II) join existing members Beyonce and Kelly Rowland, and though they often wore matching outfits at the time, the "Survivor" hitmakers had to be resourceful when it came to their iconic looks.

"At the time, before Destiny's Child really, really blew up, the unfortunate thing was that a lot of designers would not dress Destiny's Child," Michelle told Australia's Marie Claire magazine.

"So, Beyonce's mother, with her background designing clothing (being a seamstress and having that kind of training), she would literally have to get a budget from the record label and go to a fabric store."

  Editors' Pick

But as the group's star rose even higher, designers clamoured to dress the trio and they were thrilled to always be able to find distinctive outfits that complemented one another so they never fought over clothes.

Michelle added, "That's really how things happened. Then, you know, certain designers started to be like 'oh, okay.' Most of the time a collection would have three or four pieces in the same collection. So, it was really cool, because I don't like certain things that Kelly does or Beyonce liked certain things, so it all worked out. We never had to fight or anything."

Michelle enjoys a quieter life these days and she sees being able to walk around relatively unbothered as a "blessing." She said, "Time away… It's so funny because one of the lines in this Uber One commercial, I say 'I was in one of the most iconic girl groups and nobody recognises me.' "

"I learned how to maneuver. I walk down these streets since I've been here…I haven't been here in a while. I feel like the younger people, they're too young to know. And then some of the people my age are like, 'That's not her walking down the street.' I just think of everything as a blessing."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Drake Pledges to Pay Off Mortgage for Fan's Late Mother

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'
Related Posts
LeToya Luckett Calls Destiny's Child's Reunion at Beyonce's Concert Her Favorite 2023 Moment

LeToya Luckett Calls Destiny's Child's Reunion at Beyonce's Concert Her Favorite 2023 Moment

Michelle Williams Mourns Destiny's Child Break-Up

Michelle Williams Mourns Destiny's Child Break-Up

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Destiny's Child's Manager Is Hopeful to See the Group Reunite for One More Album

Destiny's Child Underwent Olympics-Style Training

Destiny's Child Underwent Olympics-Style Training

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction
  • Mar 05, 2024

Kacey Musgraves Praised for Her Look During 'SNL' Performance Despite Wardrobe Malfunction

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama
  • Mar 04, 2024

Miley Cyrus' Mom Opens Up on Her Biggest Regret as Mother Amid Family Drama

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show
  • Mar 04, 2024

Jamie Lynn Spears Risks Reigniting Sibling Feud by Attending Britney's Foe Christina Aguilera's Show

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'
  • Mar 04, 2024

Sophia Bush Left With 'Intense Aches' Following 'a Week of Steroids'

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024
  • Mar 04, 2024

RAYE Leads Nominations in Music Category at Global Awards 2024

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them
  • Mar 04, 2024

Destiny's Child Wore Handmade Clothes Because Designers Refused to Dress Them

Most Read
Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-03 01:32:22

Kanye West's Shocking Lewd Art Project Prompts Kim Kardashian to Restrict Him From Seeing Their Kids

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

50 Cents Mocks Diddy Amid Sexual Assault Allegations, Drags Meek Mill and Rick Ross Into the Drama

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Usher Would Never Send His Own Kids to Diddy's Camp, Dished on 'Crazy' Experience With Mogul as Teen

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Reunite at Disneyland for Son Samuel's 12th Birthday

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Jeezy Pleads With Court to Seal Information About Little Daughter Amid Jeannie Mai Divorce

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari Claps Back Amid Criticisms for Dating Much-Younger Guy Mark Estes

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

North West Tried to Hook La La Anthony Up With Michael B. Jordan

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet

Josh Brolin Reacts to Rumors He's Lusting After 'Dune 2' Co-Star Timothee Chalamet