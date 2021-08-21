'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Smiles Widely as She Reunites With Newborn Daughter

Instagram Celebrity

Syesha's partner Tyron Deener, meanwhile, thanks those who have supported him and the singer in getting their baby girl Ast back from Florida's authorities.

AceShowbiz - Syesha Mercado couldn't hide her excitement to finally reunite with her newborn daughter. Having gotten Ast back from Florida's authorities, the "American Idol" alum could be seen flashing her wide smile as she took the baby home.

In an Instagram video shared on Friday, August 20, the 34-year-old musician was seen driving her car as her partner Tyron Deener was in the passenger seat with their sleeping baby. In the clip, Tyron said, "Ast is home. We have our Ast with us."

"So we wanna say thank you," he added. "We still got work to do to get 'Ra back, but we wanna say thank you because of y'all and my family we had the proper support to get the best attorneys in the country."

In the caption of the Friday video, it is stated, "AST IS HOME!!!!" It continued, "#BringRaHome POWER TO THE PEOPLE!!!!!!"

The couple's 2-week-old daughter was taken by Manatee County sheriff's deputies on August 11 because they allegedly didn't notify authorities about the child. While they have reunited with the baby girl, the pair still need to fight to regain custody of their 1-year-old son Amen'Ra.

Amen'Ra was "forcefully and legally kidnapped" by Child Protective Services on March 11 because Syesha and Tyron allegedly "refused a B12 shot." However, the mother of two shut down the accusation on her GoFundMe page, which was set up to cover legal fees.

In a Tuesday virtual press conference, Syesha tearfully reflected on "missing out on so many precious moments" with her kids. "I am a first-time mom and I've been deprived of holding my babies, and feeding my babies," she said.

"I didn't get to see 'Ra say mama for the first time. I didn't get to see my babies meet for the first time. I didn't get to see that and I can't go back and redo that moment," she continued. "I will never be able to go back and redo that moment."