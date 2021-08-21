 
 

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth

DaniLeigh Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body One Week After Giving Birth
Instagram
Celebrity

A few days after her newborn daughter's arrival, the 'Yellow Bone' songstress displays her post-baby figure while dancing in a striped nursing bra and black baggy pants.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - DaniLeigh is giving a look at her post-baby body. Just one week after she reportedly welcomed her first child with her ex-boyfriend DaBaby, the "Yellow Bone" singer/rapper took to her social media platform to show off her fit physique.

On Friday, August 20, the 26-year-old new mom made use of Instagram Story to display her postpartum tummy. In her videos, the "Lil Bebe" hitmaker could be seen dancing to Moneybagg Yo's hit "Shottas (Lala)". She donned a beige-and-white striped nursing bra and black baggy pants.

In following Stories, Dani posted mirror selfie videos of her wearing a beige-colored body shaper from Organicas4life. "@Organicas4life faja getting me right fr," she wrote over her clip with "Need to Know" by Doja Cat playing in the background.

DaniLeigh via IG Story

DaniLeigh shows of her post-baby body.

  See also...

Dani reportedly gave birth to her baby girl on August 11. At the time, a celebrity gossip account The Neighborhood Talk reported, "Neighbors, we can positively confirm after speaking with our sources that Dani successfully gave birth to DaBaby last night! Congrats."

Dani confirmed her pregnancy in mid-July following months of speculation. At the time, the "In My Feelings" artist posted on her Instagram page a series of stunning maternity photos which were taken in the Dominican Republic.

In one image, Dani was photographed wearing nothing but white fabric covering the front part of her body while she was dripping wet. In another pic, the "Be Yourself" singer could be seen posing seductively on the rock. "As you grow so does my love, discipline, and focus," she captioned her post.

Nearly a week after she confirmed her pregnancy, Dani revealed her baby's gender. In the photos, she flaunted her growing pregnant belly as she only wore a pink blazer with nothing underneath, hinting that she's pregnant with a baby girl. In the caption, she playfully wrote, "It's a ……."

Dani hasn't revealed who her baby's father is. However, it's assumed that she shares her newborn daughter with her ex DaBaby. "NOT DANILEIGH BEING PREGNANT W DABABY'S CHILD CITY GIRLS DOWN BY A MILLION," a fan wrote on Twitter, while another reacted, "Dani Leigh is pregnant with Dababy child. Omg." DaBaby himself appeared to confirm the speculations by liking her Instagram post featuring her maternity photos.

You can share this post!

'Bachelor' Alum Vanessa Grimaldi 'Over the Moon' After Marrying Josh Wolfe in Intimate Ceremony

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Smiles Widely as She Reunites With Newborn Daughter
Related Posts
DaniLeigh Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby

DaniLeigh Reportedly Welcomes First Child With Ex-Boyfriend DaBaby

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Reveals Baby's Gender in Pretty Instagram Pictures

DaniLeigh Announces Pregnancy With DaBaby Speculated to Be the Father

DaniLeigh Announces Pregnancy With DaBaby Speculated to Be the Father

Fans Convinced DaniLeigh Hides Her Baby Bump in New Bikini Pics

Fans Convinced DaniLeigh Hides Her Baby Bump in New Bikini Pics

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Vanessa Bryant Gets Emotional as She Drops Off Daughter Natalia at USC: 'Today Was Rough'

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Tank Believes COVID-19 Vaccine Should Be 'Personal Choice'

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Welcome Son Days After Confirming Pregnancy - Find Out His Name

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos

Beyonce Bares Her Famous Derriere in New Ivy Park x Adidas Promo Photos