 
 

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Claims She Feels 'Criminalized' After Losing Custody of Her Kids

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Claims She Feels 'Criminalized' After Losing Custody of Her Kids
Instagram
Celebrity

The singer, who shares daughter Ast and son Amen'Ra with Tyron Deener, also laments losing 'precious moments' with her two babies during a virtual news conference.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Syesha Mercado still finds it difficult to have lost custody over her two children. In a virtual news conference, the former finalist of "American Idol" claimed she feels "criminalized" for not being able to be with her kids.

"I went somewhere to get assistance, my baby was supposed to come home with me," the 34-year-old singer said on Tuesday, August 17. "We should have never been criminalized for getting assistance for something."

Syesha, who sat next to his partner Tyron Deener, previously lamented losing "precious moments" with their daughter Ast and son Amen'Ra. "I am a first-time mom and I've been deprived of holding my babies, and feeding my babies," she tearfully explained. "I didn't get to see Ra say mama for the first time. I didn't get to see my babies meet for the first time."

"I didn't get to see that and I can't go back and redo that moment. I will never be able to go back and redo that moment," she continued. "I'm just missing out on so many precious moments - this is such a precious time... I feel my daughter. I feel when she's hungry and know when she's crying. And I can't do anything. She's not here with me."

  See also...

Syesha's partner then chimed in as he denied that they mistreated their kids. "The only thing that we have ever done as parents is make responsible decisions, loving decisions," he stressed. "We have not committed any crime. We have not abused our babies. We have not done anything that is irresponsible as parents."

Syesha explained in her GoFundMe page that Amen'Ra "was forcefully and legally kidnapped" by Child Protective Services in March after she and her partner allegedly "refused a B12 shot." However, the mother of two insisted that they "never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death."

As for her days-old daughter, she was taken by Manatee County sheriff's deputies on August 11. On the reason why, the deputies claimed that the parents didn't notify authorities about the baby girl.

Syesha is now fighting to regain custody of her children. Her GoFundMe page, which was created in April to help cover her legal costs, has raised more than $400,000 out of a $200,000 goal.

You can share this post!

Lil Durk Notes the Importance to End Gun Violence in Chicago
Related Posts
'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Breaks Down in Tears After Newborn Is Taken by Authorities

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Breaks Down in Tears After Newborn Is Taken by Authorities

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Gabe Grunewald's Sister Abigail Anderson Killed in Alleged Drunk Driving Accident

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday