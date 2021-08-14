'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado Breaks Down in Tears After Newborn Is Taken by Authorities

Instagram Celebrity

Many condemn Manatee County sheriff's deputies after watching their nearly hour-long encounter with the 34-year-old singer and her partner on Instagram Live.

AceShowbiz - Syesha Mercado has lost custody of her child yet again. While her 10-day-old daughter was being taken by authorities following a roadside safety check in Florida, the former finalist of "American Idol" season 7 couldn't help but break down in tears.

Syesha's nearly hour-long encounter with Manatee County sheriff's deputies was recorded by her partner Tyron Deener via Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 11. The video saw the couple receiving a court order to turn over the newborn for a hospital checkup. However, they claimed that they had proof that she went there on Tuesday.

"My baby is days old, and you're taking my baby away from me. You have no heart. This is so wrong," Syesha said in the footage. She also pumped breast milk into a bottle to send off with her baby girl.

The clip has since sparked outrage. One of Syesha's followers raged, "Mama's scream has me sobbing and my heart literally sinking into my stomach... as a Mother I can't imagine the trauma they are experiencing. The baby is not even TWO WEEKS OLD! The Mother is not even TWO weeks Postpartum. This is abuse. This is torture."

Another commented, "The craziest part is they never take the kids that should be taken from homes, broken a** system." A third argued, "This is not right or humane. This is the most heart breaking thing I have watched all year."

Following a court hearing on Thursday morning, Syesha's daughter was still in protective custody, according to We Have the Right to be Right founder Donisha Prendergast. The musician herself has been working for the return of her 15-month-old son, Amen'Ra, who is now in foster care.

Syesha had previously taken Amen'Ra to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Florida for fluids while transitioning from breastfeeding to the bottle due to her pregnancy. However, Child Protective Services took the boy after she and her partner allegedly turned down a recommended B-12 intramuscular shot.

"On March 11th, our sun [sic] Amen'Ra was forcefully and legally kidnapped from us by CPS, who claim we refused a B12 shot that was a matter of life and death, which is an absolute lie," she said in her GoFundMe page. "We never refused a B12 shot, and at no point was he on the verge of death."