 
 

Kate Hudson Reveals Which of Her Three Kids Will Likely Enter Hollywood

Kate Hudson Reveals Which of Her Three Kids Will Likely Enter Hollywood
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Deepwater Horizon' actress knows her children so well that she could predict which one of the three kids will follow in her footsteps in entertainment industry.

  • Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kate Hudson is confident some of her kids will embark on careers in the entertainment industry.

The actress is the daughter of Goldie Hawn and sister of both Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell and, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she admitted her children are likely to follow in her footsteps.

On whether Ryder, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Robinson, Bingham, ten, who she shares with Matt Bellamy, and two-year-old Rani Rose, who she shares with her current boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, will grow to become performers, she said, "I hate to say yes, but I'm going to say yes..."

"Yeah, especially Ryder," she added. "And Bing... he's just like, a numbers guy and he's got stocks. He's really into stocks."

  See also...

"He loves trading stocks, it's what he wanted for his birthday. He's ten, so I was saying by the time he's 12, he'll be handling my portfolio."

Although its too soon to speak about her youngest daughter, the proud mum admitted Rani Rose has brought a "completely different dynamic" to her family.

"She's really special," gushed Kate. "She's just this loving, funny -- she's hilarious, oh my god -- and she likes to be funny. You know, she's goofy."

"I think that when you get older and you've had kids... you kind of soak in those moments a little bit more... maybe a little more intensive. It's those moments that I just cherish."

Kate Hudson previously said she encouraged her kids to be "imaginative" when they're bored. "It's one of those things that I think there are really amazing things about technology, but I just don't want to lose that with my own kids - the importance of putting all that away. When kids are bored, they think of the most amazing things to do. My mom used to say that."

You can share this post!

Garth Brooks Drove Trisha Yearwood Crazy During Covid-19 Battle

Jude Law Recalls 'Appalling British Advice' He Got During Early Career
Related Posts
Kate Hudson Encourages Her Kids to Use Their Imaginations When They're Bored

Kate Hudson Encourages Her Kids to Use Their Imaginations When They're Bored

Influencer Kate Hudson 'Broken' Following Her Daughter's Death on Father's Day

Influencer Kate Hudson 'Broken' Following Her Daughter's Death on Father's Day

Kate Hudson Left Shocked With Matthew McConaughey's Possible Run for Texas Governor

Kate Hudson Left Shocked With Matthew McConaughey's Possible Run for Texas Governor

Kate Hudson Shows Off Moment She Transformed Into Boyfriend's Hairdresser at Home

Kate Hudson Shows Off Moment She Transformed Into Boyfriend's Hairdresser at Home

Most Read
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19
Celebrity

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Eminem's Daughter Posts 1st Mirror Selfie Since Mom's Hospitalization Following Suicide Attempt

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Laila Ali Called 'Fool' for Saying That COVID-19 'Was Created to Harm Humanity' in Anti-Vax Post

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Lopez Seemingly Returns Porsche Gifted by Alex Rodriguez as He Poses With Car After Split

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer