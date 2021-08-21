Florida Georgia Line Call Off 2021 Tour Dates Amid Delta Variant Surge

WENN Music

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley have decided to scrap their remaining 2021 tour dates due to concern over Covid-19 following delta variant surge in the United States.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line have added their name to the list of acts scrapping dates due to COVID fears.

The country duo has cancelled their 2021 I Love My Country Tour, citing the pandemic as the reason for the cancellation.

A statement from bandmates Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley, released on Friday (20Aug21), reads, "We were hopeful we could get back on the road this fall, and are so bummed to have to cancel this tour, but we know in our hearts that we still have to make sure we're keeping our fans and crew safe."

"It's unfortunate that we have to cancel but we hope y'all understand. We love our fans and can't wait to be back out when the time is right."

Kelley added, "Everyone's continued safety has been weighing heavy on us. To our fans, band, crew, and all of the venues around the country, thank you for your love and support! We couldn't do what we do without you, and we hope we can all do our part to bring live music back soon."

Florida Georgia Line's tour was set to begin in Georgia on 24 September (21).

The band's cancellation is the latest in a string of country tours impacted by the pandemic - Garth Brooks cancelled the remainder of his 2021 Stadium Tour earlier this week, and the Cadillac Three and Blackberry Smoke both cancelled dates after members of the bands tested positive for the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks has also scrapped her 2021 dates over COVID fears.

FGL star Hubbard has already experienced the coronavirus - he tested positive for COVID-19 back in November (20), prompting the duo to scrap its performance at the CMA Awards.