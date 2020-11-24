Florida Georgia Line Become First Country Music Artists to Have Two Diamond-Certified Singles

WENN/Judy Eddy Music

The duo's 2012 breakout hit 'Cruise' and their 2017 Bebe Rexha collaboration, 'Meant to Be', have set a new record for the Recording Industry Association of America, which was founded in 1952.

Nov 24, 2020

AceShowbiz - Florida Georgia Line have made country music history by becoming the first artists in the genre to land diamond certifications for two separate singles.

Bandmates Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard celebrated the double diamond achievement on Friday, November 20 after learning their 2012 breakout hit "Cruise" and their 2017 Bebe Rexha collaboration, "Meant to Be", had set a new record for the Recording Industry Association of America, which was founded in 1952.

Only 43 songs in RIAA history have been awarded the certification, which recognises releases with 10 million or more sales, while "Meant to Be" is only the sixth song to hit the mega milestone in the past four years.

Sharing their joy at the news online, Kelley said, "Thank you guys for the recognition and this ride has been a dream come true. It's pretty crazy hearing the numbers. It's pretty wild to think about it in that time span...".

"It is surreal and it is nice to take a second to let that sink in, and honestly we're so thankful," Hubbard added, according to The Boot. "It's awesome to know it's connecting. When I hear those numbers, that's what I hear, and I just think that's something that we can all be proud of...".

Florida Georgia Line will be hoping to replicate the success of their previous releases as they move into Hollywood - the pair recently signed on to help produce a feature-length country movie musical, for which the artists will also write some original songs.