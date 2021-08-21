 
 

Granger Smith Debuts Newborn Son Maverick as Mom and Baby Are 'Doing Great'

Granger Smith Debuts Newborn Son Maverick as Mom and Baby Are 'Doing Great'
Congratulations are in order for the 'Merica' singer as he has welcomed a new addition to his growing family after wife Amber delivered a healthy baby boy.

AceShowbiz - Country star Granger Smith and his wife Amber are new parents again - son Maverick Beckham Smith was born on Friday (20Aug21).

The proud dad shared a photo of Amber and their newborn in hospital on his Instagram page.

"He's here! Wow... so many emotions," the "Merica" singer wrote in the caption. "Maverick Beckham Smith made his debut today. He and @amberemilysmith are doing great."

The new arrival is bittersweet for the two, because their late son, River Kelly, died aged only three, after an accidental drowning at their Texas home in June 2019.

According to People, Granger and Amber weren't initially planning to add to their family but decided to turn to in vitro fertilisation in an attempt to have one more baby following the tragedy.

The couple also shares son Lincoln, seven, and daughter London, nine.

Before Amber was pregnant with baby Maverick, she had a miscarriage.

"When we eventually settled on the heavy decision to try for another baby, and learned that IVF was our best option, Amber went through the tedious prep process for three months. When we had two viable embryos, Covid shut the clinic down and they were kept frozen. After four months, the clinic finally opened, they transferred the 1st embryo to Amber and she got pregnant."

Amber ended up miscarrying nine weeks later, but they didn't give up hope. "I've seen Amber go through so much in the last few years and I watched her yet again with steadfast resilience navigate physical and emotional pain while preparing her body for a second embryo transfer," the dad-to-be continued. "Four months later, she was pregnant again with the final embryo... a baby boy."

