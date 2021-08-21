R. Kelly Abused Employees, Ex-Assistant Claims

WENN Celebrity

According to a former assistant, working for the 'I Believe I Can Fly' star was like being in a 'twilight zone' because it was 'uncomfortable' and 'strange.'

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - R. Kelly's former assistant found himself in a disturbing "twilight zone" while working for the singer and witnessed instances of abuse.

Anthony Navarro, who has also previously worked for Jay-Z, Kanye West, and Taylor Swift, testified at Kelly's sex-trafficking trial at the Eastern District of New York courthouse in Brooklyn, New York on Friday (20Aug21) that his experiences with the "I Believe I Can Fly" hitmaker were his strangest while working for any celebrity.

"It was a weird time for me," Anthony said, according to Billboard.

"The things you had to do were just a bit uncomfortable. It was almost like a twilight zone. You went into the gate (of the house) and it was like a different world. It was this strange place."

He also admitted under cross-examination by Kelly's attorney, Nicole Blank Becker, he had seen his former boss verbally abuse staffmembers.

After leaving the star's employment, he filed a lawsuit alleging he was owed overtime wages, and told courtroom attendees he had also been "fined" by Kelly for rule-breaking, regarding something "stupid" which "didn't make any sense."

Navarro also noted he had been told his boss could not read.

He revealed he had once seen two females jumping over a gate at his home, describing them as "really young" and guessing they were "mid-aged teenagers."

Anthony explained he had once driven a "girlfriend" of the singer from Alabama to Georgia, a journey which took three hours and was completed in silence as he was forbidden to converse with female guests.

The trial continues.