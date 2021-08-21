Jennifer Lopez Plans to Enroll Her Kids in the Same School as Ben Affleck's

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Maid in Manhattan' actress and the 'Triple Frontier' actor have been reported to be working on to blend their families after they've rekindled their romance since April.

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez's and Ben Affleck's kids may soon be bonding over their school experience. Words are the former "American Idol" judge is planning to enrol her twin children, Emme and Max, in the same school as her boyfriend's children.

Spilling the beans to Deuxmoi, a tipster claims to have received the info from "a very reliable source." According to the source, J. Lo wishes to get her children enrolled in for next school year.

It is additionally noted that "it's a very hard school to get into this late in the game," but the tipster has no doubt that the "On the Floor" hitmaker would be able to get her kids into the school, adding, "if anyone can pull it off it's her."

Prior to this, it has been reported that J. Lo and Ben have been working hard to blend their families after they were first linked in April. The pair have since been inseparable, with the two recently celebrating his 49th birthday together. A source told PEOPLE about the low-key birthday celebration, "Jennifer had a cake for him. Ben is not one for big celebrations, so he thought it was perfect... It was exactly what he wanted."

J. Lo reportedly also spoiled Ben's daughters on the special day. Prior to celebrating his birthday, the 52-year-old pop star "picked out" "birth flower necklaces" for her boyfriend's daughters Violet and Seraphina.

She got the jewelry when attending the annual "Day of Indulgence" event at producer Jennifer Klien's house in California on Sunday, August 15. A source told PEOPLE, "When [J.Lo] stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters." The Ramona depicter in "Hustlers" reportedly planned to give the special gifts to the girls later that night at the "Gone Girl" actor's birthday bash.