Twitter Roots for Kanye West and Amber Rose's Romantic Reunion After She Splits From Cheating BF

WENN Celebrity

While the 'I Love It' rapper has separated from Kim Kardashian for several months now, the model has just dumped Alexander 'AE' Edwards for cheating on her with multiple women.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West fans apparently take Amber Rose's split from Alexander "AE" Edwards as good news. After the model aired out her cheating boyfriend's dirty laundry, social media users have begun shipping the rapper and his ex-girlfriend.

Kanye and Amber's romantic relationship dated way back in 2008. At the time, they were together for two years before breaking up in 2010. During that period, Ye's album "My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy" was released.

Reminiscing that time, one person noted, "Kanye gave us some of his best music when he was with Amber Rose." Another expressed the same wish, "Kanye bars was superb during these times… He needs Amber back."

"Amber Rose and Kanye together was such a moment. I would like to see it again," a third chimed in. A fourth user suggested, "@kanyewest and @DaRealAmberRose need to rekindle their romance. He was always happy and smiling with her ! #justathought," while another added, "Sooooooooo amber rose single and Kanye single ? let me manifest this s**t real quick."

While the fans credited Amber for being Kanye's muse during their relationship, things went sour between them after their split, with the Atlanta spitter claiming he "needed 30 showers" after breaking up with the model and moving on with Kim Kardashian.

In October 2020, the SlutWalk founder hit back at the Yeezy designer by claiming that he has "picked on her for 10 years." She said during an appearance on the "No Jumper" podcast, "He has picked on me for 10 years. He has bullied me for 10 years."

Kanye eventually split from Kim in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. As for Amber, she recently broke up with her baby daddy AE, whom she claimed cheated on her with at least 12 different women.

The music producer later admitted his infidelities, but has no desire to make things right with her. "I mean, she texted me like, if I apologize publicly and all this s**t, you know, she love me but I don't want to keep doing that to her," he said on Instagram Live. "I know that I could stop. I could give her a good, solid six months and just really like, deprive myself of my true nature for as long as I can take it but I don't want to live like that," so he explained.