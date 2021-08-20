'Teen Mom 2' Star Briana DeJesus Confirms Breaking Off Engagement to Javi Gonzalez

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Teen Mom 2' star reveals that she's now single during an Instagram QnA, replying to a fan who asks if she's going to walk down the aisle with the Florida tattoo artist soon.

AceShowbiz - Briana DeJesus has broken off her engagement to Javi Gonzalez just 3 months after getting engaged. The "Teen Mom 2" star revealed that she's now single during an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, August 19.

When a fan asked if she's going to walk down the aisle with her then-fiance Javi soon, the 27-year-old TV star said, "I am not getting married any time soon." She continued, "Maybe next 5 years?"

Her answer apparently raised eyebrows of her followers, one of whom asked, "Are you single?" To the question, Briana replied, "Yes." It remains to be seen why and when she broke up with Javi.

The MTV personality announced her romance with the Florida tattoo artist back in May. Hoping that Javi was "the one" for her, "We've been taking it very slow. I try not to keep him around the cameras too much because he's not very comfortable."

She went on to gush, "He's still very shy and he doesn't really understand the whole TV life so I try to keep him separate as much as I can, which is a struggle for me because I feel like I'm living a triple life: mom life, TV life, and then girlfriend life."

Three weeks later, Briana revealed that Javi popped the question to her as she posted a selfie with her "Future hubby."

Back to the Q&A session, Briana appeared to be content with her life despite the split. "I have two beautiful healthy kids and a loving family," she wrote on Instagram Story, referring to her two daughters. Briana shares daughter Nova Star DeJesus with Devoin Austin and daughter Stella Star DeJesus with Luis Hernandez.

Briana also shares that she's co-parenting Nova with Devoin just fine. To a fan who asked if Devion is "still in Nova's life" and whether he comes to "see her and Stella," she replied, "Of course." Of parenting, she went on to share, "everything has been gravy but just bc I don't complain anymore doesn't mean anything has changed. Still the same situation since day 1."

She further said that she's not planning to have more children. "Thought I wanted another one but then I look at nova and Stella and they are growing up and I think I'm over the newborn/toddler stage," she shared.