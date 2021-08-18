 
 

Jennifer Lopez Gifts Ben Affleck's Daughters 'Birth Flower Necklaces' on His 49th Birthday

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker picks up the special gifts when attending Jennifer Klein's annual 'Day of Indulgence' event in California with her daughter Emme.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has already treated Ben Affleck's children like her own kids. It was reported that the "On the Floor" hitmaker "picked out" "birth flower necklaces" for her boyfriend's daughters Violet and Seraphina on his 49th birthday.

The 52-year-old pop star got the jewelry when attending the annual "Day of Indulgence" event at producer Jennifer Klien's house in California on Sunday, August 15. According to PEOPLE, she was accompanied by her 13-year-old daughter Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

A source told the outlet, "When [J.Lo] stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station, she and Emme picked out several 'birth flower necklaces,' including two for Ben's daughters." The Ramona depicter in "Hustlers" reportedly planned to give the special gifts to the girls later that night at the "Gone Girl" actor's birthday bash.

The report arrived just days after J.Lo was caught deleting all pictures of her former fiance, Alex Rodriguez, and unfollowing his account. The retired MLB player, however, still follows her page until now.

J.Lo and Alex, who began dating in early 2017, called off their engagement in April this year amid his affair rumors with Madison LeCroy. The "Shotgun Wedding" actress then sparked reconciliation rumors with Ben, whom she dated between 2001 and 2004. She then confirmed their relationship in July.

J.Lo reportedly has received blessings from her children to reunite with Ben. A source informed E! News in July that "her kids really like Ben and think he's funny and fun to be around." The source added, "He's totally won the family over with his charm."

Her mother Guadalupe Rodriguez was also allegedly "thrilled" about the reconciliation. "In the past, Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben. She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago," a source told PEOPLE in June. "She is thrilled that they are back together now."

