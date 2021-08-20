 
 

Cameron Diaz Brands Mothers Without Hired Childcare Help Superheroes

Cameron Diaz Brands Mothers Without Hired Childcare Help Superheroes
Instagram
Celebrity

Speaking to Kevin Hart in a new episode of his talk show, the 'Bad Teacher' actress opens up about being a mother and how she and husband Benji Madden tag-team to take care of their daughter.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Parents who refuse to use childcare are superheroes, according to new mum Cameron Diaz. The 48-year-old actress, who welcomed daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden last year (2020), admits she wouldn't be able to cope as a mum without hired help.

Speaking to Kevin Hart in a new episode of his talk show, "Hart to Heart", she said, "Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."

"We do have childcare that helps us... I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it. I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them [kids] off to."

Hart agreed, insisting he can't comprehend how anybody manages to look after their young children without help.

  See also...

He joked, "You give me my kids for an hour, I'm out of it. There's no shot. No shot... I don't know how anybody does it. I don't get it. How do people do this? I get scared if my wife leaves."

Cameron added, "But you do see how people are like, 'Get outside,' like, the mother who locks their kid outside because she just needs 10 minutes. I get it. I understand."

The "Bad Teacher" star has found time to spend with her family thanks to her decision to step away from Hollywood in 2014.

She previously said she is at a "different time" in her life now and couldn't be happier. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life," she beamed. "To have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."

You can share this post!

Nicole Kidman Wishes She Had the Option to Have More Children

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Related Posts
Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Cameron Diaz 'Feels Whole' as Life Becomes 'Manageable' After Giving Up Acting

Cameron Diaz No Longer Has the 'Energy' to Return to Acting After Becoming Mom

Cameron Diaz No Longer Has the 'Energy' to Return to Acting After Becoming Mom

Cameron Diaz Not Ruling Out Possibility of Acting With Drew Barrymore Again

Cameron Diaz Not Ruling Out Possibility of Acting With Drew Barrymore Again

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young

Cameron Diaz Has No Plan to Return to Acting While Daughter Is Still Young

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer