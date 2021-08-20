Cameron Diaz Brands Mothers Without Hired Childcare Help Superheroes

Instagram Celebrity

Speaking to Kevin Hart in a new episode of his talk show, the 'Bad Teacher' actress opens up about being a mother and how she and husband Benji Madden tag-team to take care of their daughter.

AceShowbiz - Parents who refuse to use childcare are superheroes, according to new mum Cameron Diaz. The 48-year-old actress, who welcomed daughter Raddix with her husband Benji Madden last year (2020), admits she wouldn't be able to cope as a mum without hired help.

Speaking to Kevin Hart in a new episode of his talk show, "Hart to Heart", she said, "Everything starts and goes and stops and goes because it's all about her needs. I cook all of her meals. I wake her up, my husband puts her to bed. We're a total tag-team."

"We do have childcare that helps us... I don't even know how mothers who don't have childcare do it. I really do not understand. My heart goes out to them. They are superheroes. I know that's where the true fatigue comes in, when you don't have somebody to sort of pass them [kids] off to."

Hart agreed, insisting he can't comprehend how anybody manages to look after their young children without help.

He joked, "You give me my kids for an hour, I'm out of it. There's no shot. No shot... I don't know how anybody does it. I don't get it. How do people do this? I get scared if my wife leaves."

Cameron added, "But you do see how people are like, 'Get outside,' like, the mother who locks their kid outside because she just needs 10 minutes. I get it. I understand."

The "Bad Teacher" star has found time to spend with her family thanks to her decision to step away from Hollywood in 2014.

She previously said she is at a "different time" in her life now and couldn't be happier. "Now I'm here and this is the most fulfilling thing that I've ever done in my life," she beamed. "To have a family and be married and have our little nucleus of a family. It's just completely the best thing. I don't have what it takes to give making a movie what it needs to be made. All of my energy is here."