Nicole Kidman Wishes She Had the Option to Have More Children
Despite the regret, the 'Big Little Lies' actress claims she is thankful she listened to her mother's advice not to 'give everything up' to focus on her family.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - Nicole Kidman regrets not having more children. The actress is mum to Isabella, 28, and Connor, 26, who she adopted with her ex Tom Cruise, as well as Sunday, 13, and Faith, 10 - the biological daughters from her marriage to current husband, Keith Urban.

But the mother-of-four admits she wishes she'd had the option to expand her family further. She told Marie Claire Australia magazine, "I wish I'd had more children but I wasn't given that choice. But that's OK. I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids and what they say."

Meanwhile, the "Big Little Lies" star previously revealed she was ready to "give everything up" and focus on family over a decade ago, but she's thankful she listened to her mother's advice not to make any rash decisions.

"I'm glad that when I got pregnant with Sunny, I didn't give everything up," she said, "because I was like, 'That's it, I'm done now.' I was in that sort of pregnancy euphoria going, 'Yes, this is it. I'm retiring!' My mom actually said, 'Don't do that. Just keep a little toe in the water.' "

Nicole is happy with her decision but wishes she had "more time," so she could dote on her family while also being able to take on all the creative projects that interest her.

She added, "I do wish I had more time. I have two little girls and I have a husband who I am deeply in love with - a cool guy and a good man - and we have a very strong family unit that requires an enormous amount of time."

"So, I don't have all the chances to go and support all the artistic endeavors I would love to do. I want my family and I want the balance."

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's 13-Year-old Daughter Has Received Covid Vaccination

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's Son Connor Flaunts New Short Haircut in Rare Selfie

Nicole Kidman Turns Into Keith Urban's Pedicurist at Home

Nicole Kidman Pays Tribute to Designer Carla Zampatti Following Her Death

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Bob Dylan Finds Defender Against Decades-Old Sexual Abuse Claim in Biographer

