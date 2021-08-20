 
 

Judge Denies Restraining Order Request by Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Judge Denies Restraining Order Request by Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim
Instagram
Celebrity

In addition to denying a permanent domestic violence restraining order against the MLB star, the judge dissolves temporary restraining order she had previously obtained.

  • Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - More information about sexual assault allegations leveled at Dodgers star Trevor Bauer have found their way out online. According to a new report, a woman who accused the pitcher of sexual assault was denied a permanent domestic violence restraining order against him.

The woman was previously granted a temporary order against the MLB player after she claimed that he choked her until she passed out and punched her during sex. The alleged action required her to be hospitalized due to injuries.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old testified against the 2020 Cy Young winner, who denied the sexual assault allegations against her. However, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman's bid for a permanent restraining order against the athlete. Additionally, the judge dissolved the temporary one she had previously obtained as the court didn't see Bauer as a threat to the woman.

  See also...

The judge also determined that the injuries were not the result of anything she claimed. While the "injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible", the judge believed that "if she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would've been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set," according to ESPN.

Her attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer said in a statement to E! News, "While our client is disappointed about the judge's ruling, she is hopeful that Mr. Bauer will voluntarily seek the help he needs to make sure that no other woman in a dating relationship with him suffers the same traumatic fate that she did."

Meyer added, "That is why she was willing to come forward and endure the victim blaming from Mr. Bauer that she knew would inevitably result. Keeping not only herself but also other women safe from the hands of this troubled man has always been a priority--and will continue to be so."

As for Bauer's attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, they said in a statement, "We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today. While we have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June, we appreciate the Court reviewing all relevant information and testimony to make this informed decision."

You can share this post!

Sean Penn Admits to Being at Odds With Seeing Daughter Dylan Perform Traumatic Scenes in 'Flag Day'

Dominique Thorne's Ironheart to Make Early Debut in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
Related Posts
Trevor Bauer's Sexual Assault Accuser Has Black Eyes in Picture Unleashed by Her Lawyer

Trevor Bauer's Sexual Assault Accuser Has Black Eyes in Picture Unleashed by Her Lawyer

Most Read
Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet
Celebrity

Carrie Underwood Labeled 'Embarrassing' for Liking Conservative Commentator's Anti-Mask Tweet

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

Former Child Actor Jerry Messing Placed on Ventilator After Diagnosed With Covid-19

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

'Spartacus' Actor Francis 'Frankie' Mossman Dead at 33 After Enduring 'So Much Pain'

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Doja Cat Leaves Fans Cringing With Dry-Humping Video

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Robert De Niro Celebrates 78th Birthday With Mystery Woman in France Amid Grace Hightower Divorce

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Moneybagg Yo's GF Ari Fletcher Unbothered With Fan Burying Her Face in His Crotch at Concert

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Safaree Storms Out of Erica Mena Baby Shower, Claims People Talk Behind His Back

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Is Pregnant

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

John Rich Calls Carrie Underwood 'Tough' Girl Amid Backlash Over Liking Anti-Mask Tweet

Tom Girardi Auctions Off Erika Jayne 'Collectibles' Amid Bankruptcy Case

Tom Girardi Auctions Off Erika Jayne 'Collectibles' Amid Bankruptcy Case

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Porsha Williams Subtly Congratulates Falynn Guobadia After She and New BF Announce Pregnancy

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Pamela Anderson Distributes PETA's Vegan Kits to Cities Impacted by Wildfires

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance

Jennifer Garner and Ex-BF John Miller Spotted Together Amid Ben Affleck and J.Lo's Rekindled Romance