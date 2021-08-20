Judge Denies Restraining Order Request by Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim

Instagram Celebrity

In addition to denying a permanent domestic violence restraining order against the MLB star, the judge dissolves temporary restraining order she had previously obtained.

Aug 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - More information about sexual assault allegations leveled at Dodgers star Trevor Bauer have found their way out online. According to a new report, a woman who accused the pitcher of sexual assault was denied a permanent domestic violence restraining order against him.

The woman was previously granted a temporary order against the MLB player after she claimed that he choked her until she passed out and punched her during sex. The alleged action required her to be hospitalized due to injuries.

Earlier this week, the 27-year-old testified against the 2020 Cy Young winner, who denied the sexual assault allegations against her. However, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman denied the woman's bid for a permanent restraining order against the athlete. Additionally, the judge dissolved the temporary one she had previously obtained as the court didn't see Bauer as a threat to the woman.

The judge also determined that the injuries were not the result of anything she claimed. While the "injuries as shown in the photographs are terrible", the judge believed that "if she set limits and he exceeded them, this case would've been clear. But she set limits without considering all the consequences, and respondent did not exceed limits that the petitioner set," according to ESPN.

Her attorney Lisa Helfend Meyer said in a statement to E! News, "While our client is disappointed about the judge's ruling, she is hopeful that Mr. Bauer will voluntarily seek the help he needs to make sure that no other woman in a dating relationship with him suffers the same traumatic fate that she did."

Meyer added, "That is why she was willing to come forward and endure the victim blaming from Mr. Bauer that she knew would inevitably result. Keeping not only herself but also other women safe from the hands of this troubled man has always been a priority--and will continue to be so."

As for Bauer's attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, they said in a statement, "We are grateful to the Los Angeles Superior Court for denying the request for a permanent restraining order and dissolving the temporary restraining order against Mr. Bauer today. While we have expected this outcome since the petition was filed in June, we appreciate the Court reviewing all relevant information and testimony to make this informed decision."