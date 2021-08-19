 
 

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery

Kandi Burruss Opens Up About Breast Reduction Surgery
The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast member discusses body work in the new episode of her 'Speak On It' YouTube series in which she gets candid about undergoing breast reduction surgery.

  • Aug 19, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kandi Burruss continues to make use of her YouTube channel to be real about herself. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member discusses body work in the new episode of her "Speak On It" series in which she gets candid about undergoing breast reduction surgery.

"The reason why I started thinking about this is because I guess it's been six, close to six, weeks... I decided to get my breasts reduced," so Kandi shared. "For me, it was a whole thing of trying to figure out wo I was gonna go to to reduce my breasts, was I gonna go out of town to do it, was I gonna stay in Atlanta to do it, was I gonna go to a doctor who was close to Atlanta to do it, trying to find the time to do it."

The Xscape singer then realized that so many people are doing things like that but "nobody ever wants to talk about it." She told the camera that while she's doing various kinds of diet and did lose some weight, it didn't have anything to do with her now-smaller breasts. "I went to a doctorand he cute a chunk off each one them," she revealed.

In the footage, in which she documented the whole process of her breast reduction surgery, Kandi said that she went to the doctor who did her tummy tuck years ago. As for the reason why she came back to him for her breast reduction was because he did amazing work on her "RHOA" co-star Kenya Moore, who also got a breast reduction surgery.

Kenya admitted to having the surgery in an April 11 episode of the Bravo reality show. While gathering with Kandi, Marlo Hampton, Cynthia Bailey and LaToya Ali, she asked, "Hold on, hold on. How do my breasts look? I got a breast reduction."

She continued, "They are not the same. I like to be able to pull 'em up, juggle 'em, put 'em in your face. Motorboat, you know what I'm saying."

