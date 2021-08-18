Lily James' Rep Responds to Michael Shuman Engagement Rumor

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

The 'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again' actress sparks the engagement speculation after she is spotted wearing a gold ring on that finger while stepping out in Melrose Avenue, California.

AceShowbiz - Is Lily James engaged to her boyfriend Michael Schuman after a whirlwind romance? The actress has been spotted wearing a gold ring on that finger, leaving fans wondering if the rocker has proposed to her after dating for several months.

But according to a representative for the Brit beauty, the couple's relationship has not moved that fast. The rep tells Daily Mail regarding the speculation of a proposal from Michael, "This is 100% not true."

Lily flashed the gold band while out and about with some female pals in Melrose Avenue, California on Tuesday, August 17. During the shopping trip, she looked chic in a floral tie-front top and white mom jeans, while she accessorised with the dainty gold ring on her left ring hand.

The "Downton Abbey" alum wore another gold ring on her index finger on the same hand. She appeared coy about her ring as she was later pictured without the band on her fourth finger anymore.

The shopping trip came two days after Lily enjoyed a fun date with Michael in Disneyland. On Sunday, the pair were hitting the theme park in Anaheim, California. The couple looked loved up as they toured the amusement park with the help of a VIP guided tour.

The 32-year-old actress fought the extreme heatwave raging through Southern California in an orange spaghetti strap top and a pair of distressed light blue denim shorts with tattered hems along her thighs. She made sure to protect her eyes from the glaring sun with a pair of dark shades.

Her dark blonde hair was worn naturally wavy and tied back into a ponytail with wispy tendrils framing her face underneath a white hat. Lily also sported a pair of white sneakers and gray socks. During the outing, she additionally accessorized with some jewelry, including two rings on her left hand, some necklaces and a bracelet.

Her musician boyfriend, meanwhile, kept it low-key in a white T-shirt and blue jeans teamed with blue sneakers. He sported beach blonde hair underneath his blue hat while wearing a pair of round sunglasses.

Lily and Michael were first spotted together earlier this year. In February, she was spotted kissing the Queens of the Stone Age star outside a hotel in England. Later in April, they were seen holding hands during a day out with his parents in Los Angeles.