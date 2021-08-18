Rachael Leigh Cook Gets Candid About Tobey Maguire's Role in Her Missing Out on 'Boys and Girls'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Movie

In a new interview, the 'She's All That' star looks back at the time studio bosses told her that she would be the lead in a new film if she could convince the future Spider-Man to be her co-star.

Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tobey Maguire cost Rachael Leigh Cook a leading role in the follow-up to hit movie "She's All That", because he didn't want to star in a dud.

Film studio bosses wanted to make the most of the success of the 1999 romantic comedy and told the actress she would be the lead in a new film if she could convince the future Spider-Man to be her co-star.

"Miramax said, 'We're making this with either you or ['She's All That' co-star] Freddie [Prinze, Jr.]. Rachael, if you can convince Tobey Maguire to do this movie, we'll make it with you guys. Otherwise we're gonna go make it with Freddie and somebody,' " she told TooFab.

"I met with Tobey Maguire and I said, 'So, what do you think about the script?' He said, 'It's not good. I don't want to do it.' And I was like, 'OK... so what do you want to eat?' It was clear that there was no convincing him."

The movie bosses made the movie, "Boys and Girls", with Freddie and British actress Claire Forlani.

Rachael is currently reliving her surprise 1999 hit by starring in the remake, "He's All That", as the mother of a high school girl tasked with turning a less than desirable pal into Prom King material.

During the interview, Rachael was asked if the "She's All That" remake felt like a badge of honor or simply a reminder of how much time has passed. "Both, solid 50/50. Super surreal," she candidly responded, "but yeah I told [co-star] Matthew [Lillard] I take the whole thing as a gigantic compliment. Maybe that's a coping mechanism of mine but it's going very well."