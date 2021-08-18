 
 

Terry Crews Insists He's Not 'Anti-Bathing' and Claims His Comments Were 'Misinterpreted'

Terry Crews Insists He's Not 'Anti-Bathing' and Claims His Comments Were 'Misinterpreted'
WENN
Celebrity

The 'America's Got Talent' host has set the record straight after a journalist claims he's 'anti-bathing' and insists his remarks were 'misinterpreted.'

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Terry Crews has spoken out on his stance on bathing after a journalist "misrepresented" his comments.

The 53-year-old "America's Got Talent" host recently revealed he showers up to three times a day because he sweats so much, but added, "If you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower."

Journalist Richard Newby tweeted an article with Terry's comments and said, "I am 110 (per cent) not surprised that every celebrity to come out as anti-bathing has been either white or Terry Crews," prompting a Twitter exchange between the pair.

"But I am 110 (per cent) surprised that you're a 'writer' who actually never read the article…," fired the "White Chicks" star, prompting Richard to reply, "But the thing is, I did, Terry."

  See also...

"I'm glad you shower, man. That's great. But the whole 'First of all, if you ain't been sweating, you don't need to shower,' fits under anti-bathing."

Terry responded, "Ok Mr. Writer… who alive doesn't sweat?"

Things got even more heated after a fan asked Richard, "Why do celebs come after you like that?" who chimed, "Lol. I don't care at all. If he wants to get defensive about the dumb thing he said about showering that's on him."

"I'm not defensive at all. You're the award winning writer for @THR. I'm just an actor," insisted Terry. "I clearly stated I am not anti-bathing yet you contend that's what I meant. So you have no responsibility to be correct when you tweet?"

The actor went on to say he doesn't mind having a disagreement, "but it's quite another thing to be misrepresented. Especially by a respected member of the media."

You can share this post!

Britney Spears Addresses Boob Job and Pregnancy Speculation With More Racy Pictures

Bob Dylan's Rep Insists Grooming and Sexual Abuse Allegations Are 'Untrue'
Related Posts
Terry Crews Joins Bathing Debate by Stating He 'Loves' Showering Due to His Fitness Regime

Terry Crews Joins Bathing Debate by Stating He 'Loves' Showering Due to His Fitness Regime

Terry Crews Claims Exercise Obsession Began With Goal to Stand Up Against Abusive Father

Terry Crews Claims Exercise Obsession Began With Goal to Stand Up Against Abusive Father

Terry Crews Ridiculed for Directly Drinking River Water in New Video

Terry Crews Ridiculed for Directly Drinking River Water in New Video

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Terry Crews Admits His Controversial Magic City Tweet Is 'Ill-Timed'

Most Read
Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub
Celebrity

Alex Rodriguez Caught Enjoying Himself With Three Women in Las Vegas Nightclub

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Mulatto Confirms She's Got Breast Implants

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Marlo Hampton Shows Her Bruised Face After Getting Hair Transplant

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

Social Media Users Not Impressed by Lil Nas X's Thirst Trap Showing His Bulge

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

P. J. Washington Claims He's Not Allowed to See Newborn Son Amid Brittany Renner Split

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

Nivea Unleashes Alleged Texts From Her 'Man' After He Denies Dating Her

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Madonna Pleads for Donation to Help Her Support Kids Hospital in Malawi

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

Yella Beezy Insists He Was Arrested Over 'Hand Sanitizer,' Not 'Drugs'

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

'American Idol' Alum Syesha Mercado's GoFundMe Page to Regain Custody of Her Son Reaches Over $300K

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Chet Hanks Doubles Down on Anti-Vaxx Stance: My Immune System Needs No Tampering

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Kanye West's 'Donda' Producer Mike Dean Complains About 'Toxic' Work Environment

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday

Boosie Badazz Spoils His Son With $5K Cash and Jewelry for His Birthday