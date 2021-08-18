 
 

Coi Leray Bares Naked Butt in Topless Images

Treating her Instagram followers to some NSFW photos, the 'No More Parties' raptress is almost naked as she wears nothing but a white barely-there thong and Prada slippers.

  • Aug 18, 2021

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray is heating up her Instagram page with some risque images. Treating her followers to some new pictures, the rapper daughter of Benzino got NSFW as she posed topless in the photos shared on Monday, August 16.

In the snaps, the 24-year-old wore nothing but a barely-there white thong as she covered her chest with a large floral-embroidered fan to avoid Instagram censor. Looking cute with a winter hat, she let her baby hairs hang on her forehead.

Coi took the pictures from many different angles, standing up as well as sitting on the floor. In one of the shots, she captured her back in the mirror, showing her bare butt to the camera. Another image showed her full body, putting her black Prada slippers on display.

She cheekily captioned the photos, "a lil coffee with cream and sugar," knowing her followers would notice the thirst traps. Princess Nokia praised her, "Sooooo cute." Another responded to her caption, "i wanna add my cream and sugar into ya coffee tonight babybear."

"WOOF WOOF WOOF WOOF," a third commenter wrote. Someone gushed, "you are so pretty coi," while another suggested Coi to start an OnlyFans account.

Coi has remained unbothered while dealing with haters on social media. Recently, she clapped back at "weird" trolls who mocked her for beatboxing about cereal. "Y'all be so stuck on Birkin Bags and scamming n***as," she responded to the mean comments. She continued, "I can't even have fun and rap about cereal. Yall weird. Live a little. It's more to live than the same s**t you see everyday!!!"

Alongside the note, Coi reminded that there's "so much more in life." She further told her haters, "Don't worry ima be the one to show y'all. Y'all understand sooner than later."

Prior to the beatboxing video, Coi was humiliated on the Internet after getting silent treatment while performing at the Rolling Loud Festival on July 24. Deciding to focus on the positive instead, the "No More Parties" raptress thanked those who remained by her side, saying on Twitter, "I'm so loved by so many people it blocks out the hate."

