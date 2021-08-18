 
 

Bob Dylan's Rep Insists Grooming and Sexual Abuse Allegations Are 'Untrue'

Bob Dylan's Rep Insists Grooming and Sexual Abuse Allegations Are 'Untrue'
A representative for the 'Like a Rolling Stone' singer responds to the grooming and sexual abuse accusations, saying the star will 'vigorously defend' himself against the claims.

AceShowbiz - Bob Dylan has denied allegations of sexual abuse from a woman who claims he assaulted her when she was 12.

In the papers, filed on Friday (13Aug21), a 65-year-old woman identified as J.C. claims the music icon groomed her for sex, plied her with drugs and alcohol, and abused her at his Chelsea Hotel apartment in New York in 1965.

The alleged abuse occurred multiple times, according to the suit, with J.C. claiming the emotional fall-out has been ongoing, leading her to seek medical treatment for depression, humiliation, and anxiety.

Her lawyer, Daniel Isaacs, told the New York Post, "The complaint speaks for itself," but in a statement to the publication the singer's representative denied the allegations.

"This 56-year-old claim is untrue and will be vigorously defended," they said.

The woman is suing the 80-year-old "Like a Rolling Stone" singer for alleged assault, battery, false imprisonment, and infliction of emotional distress, and seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial.

The lawsuit was filed late on Friday, on the eve of the closure of the New York Child Victims' Act window, which allowed alleged victims of childhood abuse to file lawsuits against their attackers and the institutions that protected them regardless of how old the claims were.

"Bob Dylan, over a six-week period between April and May of 1965 befriended and established an emotional connection with the plaintiff," the legal documents, which were filed on Friday (13Aug21) read.

The damning accusations come several months after his birthday.

