Chad Johnson and Fiancee Sharelle Rosado Full of 'Joy' as They Expect First Child Together

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Selling Tampa' star says her pregnancy news came as a big surprise for her in the middle of filming the reality show, sharing, 'I think I was crying and laughing at the same time.'

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Chad Johnson (previously known as Chad Ochocinco) and his fiancee Sharelle Rosado. The pair are having a bun in the oven as the "Selling Tampa" star is currently pregnant with their first child together.

Flaunting her growing baby bump in a picture taken for PEOPLE, the expectant mom shared the image while announcing the news on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "It's with full hearts, a ton of joy, and love to reveal… We're expecting!" The pair were beaming with happiness as they held hands in the snap.

Sharelle then added, "It's been so hard keeping this a secret but I'm excited to finally share the news with all of you! We're so blessed to have such amazing people in our lives and in our hearts. Looking forward to a future of fun, love and adventure."

"Thank you to @people for capturing this beautiful moment and thank you to everyone for your support!" she said of the image, before promoting the forthcoming Netflix reality series, "Selling Tampa coming soon!"

Speaking to PEOPLE, Sharelle revealed that the pregnancy news came as a surprise to her while she was filming the "Selling Sunset" spin-off. "It was shocking. I think I was crying and laughing at the same time," she said of the moment. "I just can't wait. It's actually going by so fast. I found out I was pregnant while we were filming, so time is flying. It doesn't even seem like it's been that long."

Sharelle is pregnant with a baby daughter, who will be her fourth child and the eighth for the former NFL star. "I always wanted a big family," she shared, adding that this may be the "last one." She explained, "So I think with this last one, she's just the perfect number to finish it off." She added that she's looking forward to the "amazing" newborn phase, though the "terrible twos" she could do without.

Chad and Sharelle sparked engagement speculation in February this year, just several months after they went public with their romance. He was previously married to "Basketball Wives" star Evelyn Lozada, but it was short-lived. They tied the knot in July 2012, before she filed for divorce in August of the same year, claiming that her marriage was "irretrievably broken." The divorce was finalized on September 19, 2012. They had no children together, but he has seven children from six different women.

In the same month, the 43-year-old retired athlete opened up about choosing women with athletic background to be the mother of his children. "You know what... I think about what I did. Everyone I had a child with is based on their DNA and athletic background," he said on "Bussin' With The Boys". He went on elaborating, "It had nothing to do with how fine you were or how you looked. I don't care anything about 'bad b****es' and all that s**t. If I wanted models...I don't want f***in' models. I want f***in' athletes... What'd you do in high school? Show me some f***in' tape."