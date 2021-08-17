Emma Corrin's Princess Diana Takes 'The Phantom of the Opera' Stage in 'The Crown' Deleted Scene

TV

The said scene is based on rumors suggesting that the late Princess of Wales taped herself singing 'All I Ask of You' by Andrew Lloyd Webber amid her rocky marriage to Prince Charles.

AceShowbiz - Netflix has treated fans to a deleted scene from "The Crown" season 4. In the said scene, Emma Corrin's Princess Diana can be seen taking the stage of "The Phantom of the Opera" as she performs Andrew Lloyd Webber's song, "All I Ask of You".

The video starts with Diana laying alone in her bed before she starts searching for a tape of her own performance. As she watches herself on the TV screen, the clip displays her singing the musical's love ballad onstage as she wears her Christine Daae seafoam green hooded cape.

The scene was reportedly based on rumors that Diana taped herself singing "All I Ask of You" as a seventh-wedding-anniversary gift for her husband Prince Charles, played by Josh O'Connor on "The Crown". Diana allegedly made the effort in an attempt to help mend their rocky marriage.

Andrew denied the narrative. However, the musical confirmed on its Twitter account in 2020, "Princess Diana on one of her several visits to the Phantom. 'All I Ask of You' was always one of her favourite songs, with her once making a private video on the Phantom's stage. Excited to see this moment in @TheCrownNetflix with the wonderful Emma Corrin. #TheCrown."

In addition, Chuck Conconi previously insisted that the story was true. Chuck penned in a 1988 Washington Post column, "She did this simply by renting the show's set at the theater in London's West End where it is playing and having her movements directed by the show's choreographer, Gillian Lynne. Diana didn't settle for second best. The show's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, was there to oversee her performance."

On "The Crown", however, it is shown that Charles is unimpressed by the present. "It was monstrous," he told his sister Anne, played by Erin Doherty. "Awful...I didn't know where to look. The chap playing the Phantom at least had a mask to hide behind. Honestly, there's nothing more exhausting than putting on a kind face. I never realized how much scaffolding a smile required."

That aside, the singing scene has left Emma in a "complete panic attack." The actress further told Vulture's Kathryn VanArendonk, "I trained as a singer, but it was weird because I had to sing like Diana and also worse than I can, which was very strange, because she wasn't trained."