Jim Jones Admits He Felt Like Superman Before Having COVID-19

Telling his fans and followers that 'COVID is real' in a serious PSA, the 'We Fly High' hitmaker urges them to mask up, keep wearing hand sanitizer, and stay away from crowded places.

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rapper Jim Jones has spoken out after contracting COVID-19. Taking to his social media to share his experience with the deadly virus, the "We Fly High" hitmaker admitted that he felt like "superman" before he tested positive.

"I was contemplating whether I should do this or keep my business to myself but I think it's more important for me to do this," the "Dancin On Me" rapper began in his video uploaded on his Instagram on Monday, August 16. He went on to say, "I urge everybody to stay safe out there. COVID is real. I was runnin' 'round here thinking I was Superman and COVID knocked the socks off Superman."

In his serious PSA, Jim, whose real name is Joseph Guillermo Jones II, added, "So I urge and encourage everybody to please continue to mask up, please continue with hand sanitizer, social distance as much as you can, try to stay away from as many packed and crowded places." The "Certified Gangstas" spitter further stressed, "This s**t is no joke. I really felt it and I don't want nobody to feel like how I felt."

Jim claimed that he's not trying to force anyone to get vaccinated, but he asked everyone to take this massive health crisis seriously. In his caption, the 45-year-old New York rap icon wrote, "Super man is no match for covid please take care of urself out here mask up hand sanitizer keep tht wit u and say a prayer cause this s**t is like a stray bullet it don't care who it hits."

"I'm grateful for all those who called to check up on me," Jim continued. He then concluded his post by sharing that he's now negative as saying, "I'm negative and it's time to get back Healthy. God is good."

Jim is one of several notable hip-hop artists to have contracted the virus, including Scarface, Westside Gunn, Doja Cat, Jeremih, Ashanti as well as Fred the Godson, the latter of whom died after his diagnosis.