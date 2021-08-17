 
 

Margaret Qualley Enjoys PDA-Filled Outing With Jack Antonoff in New York City

WENN/Avalon/Apega
Being caught on camera hugging and kissing, the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actress and the Bleachers frontman make it clear that they are in a relationship.

  • Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Actress Margaret Qualley and singer/producer Jack Antonoff appear to have confirmed their relationship with a kiss.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" star and the Bleachers frontman were spotted enjoying a day out in New York City on Saturday, and they made it very clear they're dating.

The couple visited Milk Bar to grab some ice cream and were snapped hugging, kissing and walking with their arms wrapped around each other.

  See also...

Qualley was last linked with troubled actor Shia LaBeouf and before that Pete Davidson, while Antonoff's former longtime girlfriend, "Girls" actress/creator Lena Dunham, also starred in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood". The two split in 2018.

Antonoff has also been linked to pop star Lorde. He produced her upcoming album "Solar Power" and has collaborated with her for years, but the New Zealander slammed the romance reports in an interview with The New York Times last week (ends August 13).

"No one who's in a job that isn't my job has a relationship like the one I have with Jack," Lorde told The New York Times. "He's like a partner to me. We're in a relationship. It's not a romantic relationship, but we've been in it for seven years, and it's a really unique thing, so I don't begrudge people maybe not being able to understand it."

Antonoff himself has poured cold water to the swirling speculation in the past. "Normally I would never address rumors but I resent having the most important friendships and working relationships in my life reduced to dumb hetero normative gossip," he tweeted back in 2018. "Those relationships are deeply important and sacred. With that said, I'm not seeing anyone. Lol."

