Margaret Qualley 'Never Had Any Furniture' Before Marrying Jack Antonoff

Sep 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Margaret Qualley feels "so excited" to have settled down with Jack Antonoff. The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actress tied the knot with the 39-year-old musician in August after two years together and she admitted their life together is "amazing" and she couldn't be happier to be "making a home" with him.

"I am so happy that I found my person. And it's real. It's amazing. It's the best feeling in the world. I'm so excited and so at ease all at once... Until about a month before I met Jack, I never had any furniture. I would always have these s***** little apartments and move around from one place to another with a mattress on the floor and an Ikea lamp," she told the new issue of America's Harper's Bazaar magazine.

"I never made a home at all. I didn't care; I cared about movies. I would use my sister's basement in L.A. as a spot to keep my things. But I didn't invest in that part of my life. It's really exciting now to be making a home and to have something to care for."

The 28-year-old star wants to have children one day but she isn't ready just yet. She added, "I just want to do everything with Jack. One day I want kids, and I'm not there yet, and I want to keep doing movies. And that's about all I know."

In the early days of Margaret and Jack's relationship, she walked the Chanel couture show in Paris, which she closed in a long-sleeved wedding dress and she couldn't resist sending the Bleachers musician a slew of pictures.

She said, "I had this huge crush on him, and it was just like, 'What do you think?' " Shortly afterwards, they visited a mutual friend who had just had a child. Margaret added, "I'm holding the baby, and I'm just like, 'What do you think?' "

