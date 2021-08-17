 
 

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring

Amber Heard's Father Once Jailed For Orchestrating Illegal 'Barbaric' Pit Bull Fighting Ring
David Clinton Heard, whom the actress described as having 'struggled with alcohol and drug abuse issues his whole life,' reportedly ran the fighting ring on his 10-acres of land in Texas.

  Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard's father was once entangled in legal trouble. David Clinton Heard, whom the "Aquaman" actress described as having "struggled with alcohol and drug abuse issues his whole life," was reportedly jailed in the past for running an illegal, "barbaric" pit bull fighting ring.

Revealing the news was Paul Barresi, who once worked with Amber's legal team amid her nasty court battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp. However, instead of finding evidence against Johnny for his alleged abusive behavior, Paul found David's dark past.

Paul told Radar that David was once arrested, convicted and incarcerated for animal cruelty "by orchestrating a cruel, heartless, torturous pit bull ring in Texas in the 1980s." Paul allegedly ran the fighting ring, which involved at least seven dogs, on his 10-acres of land.

David only served 15 days in jail after entering a guilty plea. He got off scot-free on cruelty to animals charge by pleading "nolo contendere", which carries the same fundamental consequences as a guilty plea but without the admission of guilt.

Speaking about the discovery, Paul said, "I dove into the state of Texas' archived court catacombs and unearthed the shocking documents and proof about Amber's dad." Paul went on, "I found however that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I can't help but ask, whether Amber and members of her family knew that her father was the ring leader of barbaric dog fights that rendered pit bulls maimed or dead."

The report arrived after Amber claimed that Johnny once dangled her dog Pistol out of a speeding car window. "When you were in the car, you were smoking and you opened the window and you were angry and you were aggressive," The Sun's lawyer, Sasha Wass told the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor during a hearing in July 2020.

The "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star, however, shut down the accusations. "I can say it is a very endearing image, but it is absolute utter falsity, it is fraudulent," he pointed out. "I don't think hanging an animal, a small defenseless dog that weighs three pounds out of a window is fun."

