Lindsay Ellingson Flaunts Baby Bump as She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2: 'Our Family Is Growing'

Announcing that she is expecting her second child with her husband Sean Clayton, the former Victoria's Secret Angel admits to 'feeling so blessed for our healthy babies.'

Aug 17, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Ellingson is expecting her second child with her husband Sean Clayton. The former Victoria's Secret Angel showed off her growing pregnant tummy as she announced the exciting news on her social media platform.

On Saturday, August 14, the 36-year-old beauty took to her Instagram page to share the pregnancy. Along with a series of adorable family photos, she wrote, "Our family is growing! Can't believe we are half way to baby #2."

The model continued explaining about how her first child would react to the baby news, "Carter has no clue but I know he will be such a sweet and loving big brother." She added, "Feeling so blessed for our healthy babies. Portraits by my mom! Thank you for helping us share this news [love]."

In her pregnancy announcement, Lindsay could be seen cradling her growing baby bump as she posed with her husband Sean and their 15-month-old son Carter John. Her post has since been flooded with many congratulatory messages from her friends and fans.

Model Emily DiDonato commented, "Adorable! Congrats!!! [love]," while Devon Windsor wrote, "So exciting! Congrats!! [love]." In the meantime, a fan wrote, "Omg omg! I got I'm so happy for you guys..Lindsay!!!! Carter is going to be a big brother!!" to which Lindsay responded, "So crazy right! Thank you."

Lindsay and Sean tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Bluffton, South Carolina in July 2014. Her husband asked her to marry him during Thanksgiving in 2013. The couple welcomed their first child Carter John in May 2020.

Of the delivery process, Lindsay said, "Overall, it was a really smooth and safe delivery." However, she shared that she was initially "nervous" because she wasn't able to get an epidural after having spinal fusion surgery to treat her scoliosis.

"When the anesthesiologist said an epidural wasn't possible because of my spinal fusion, it was like this moment of empowerment," Lindsay said. "I was so nervous, but my fear quickly turned into determination for my baby. My husband Sean was with me every step of the way and encouraging me through the whole process."

Lindsay then gushed, "We are so grateful to welcome this little angel into our lives. The journey has been full of many emotions, both tears and laughter, and every feeling in between." Before she was pregnant with Carter, the model revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in 2019.

"[It] was devastating, and I just felt like my body needed to finish what it started," she said. "I started doing guided meditations as a way to work towards healing and manifesting this dream. Within a few months, I had a feeling that I was pregnant again." After she found out that she was pregnant with Carter, she admitted that "it was a crazy mix of emotions," adding that she and her husband "cried and were so happy and also scared."