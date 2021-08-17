P. J. Washington Reunites With His Son After Lamenting Not Being Allowed to See the Tot

Instagram Celebrity

The Charlotte Hornets player cherishes the time he's able to spend with his newborn baby boy after sharing that he missed his son but cannot see the tot as he wished to.

AceShowbiz - P. J. Washington has finally quenched his thirst to see his child again. The NBA star has reunited with his son after he lamenting missing his son and not being able to be with the tot as he wished to.

Giving an update on his previous heartfelt plea, the 22-year-old athlete took to his Instagram Story on Monday, August 16 to share a picture of him "back with twin" a.k.a. his newborn baby boy. In the image, the new father dressed in a green jacket and matching greet hat, while holding his son who wore a gray outfit.

P. J. previously posted sad messages about him not being able to see his son amid his split from Brittany Renner. "I miss my son," he wrote on his Instagram Story, before telling his followers, "Protect your assets. He also wrote, "cant wait to squeeze you again" and "Can't wait to see my lil man again," over other pictures of the infant.

Over on Twitter, P. J. appeared to shade Brittany as he claimed that he's not allowed to see his son. "Don't understand why I can't see my son," so he penned in one tweet, before following it up with, "Just want to see my son."

He also shared several pictures of the adorable baby boy, writing over one, "Miss my lil man." He added in another Instagram Story, "They won't take you from me."

P. J. and Brittany welcomed their first child together in May, but they sparked split rumors in July, with P. J. seemingly accusing her of "faking" relationship to get a baby out of him. "You was faking it all along," so read his cryptic tweet.

Earlier this month, news emerged that he had to pay his ex $200,000 a month in child support. The Charlotte Hornets player, however, put the rumors to rest as he tweeted on August 11, "Stop the [cap]."

Brittany herself gave a more straightforward response to the speculation. "What money?" she wrote in a now-deleted tweet. "People actually believed that 200K a month post??? Chile I thought it was a damn joke oh wow."