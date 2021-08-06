Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Half-Naked Body While Quarantining With Travis Barker

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star treats her Instagram followers to an intimate picture of her and the Blink-182 drummer posing inside a bathroom.

Aug 6, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian knew how to get rid of boredom while quarantining with Travis Barker. Making use of social media, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star unleashed an intimate picture of her and the Blink-182 drummer in which she flaunted her half-naked body.



The 42-year-old reality TV star shared the photo in question on Instagram on Wednesday, August 4. The picture saw her sitting on the bathroom floor as she posed in front of a mirror with her boyfriend standing behind her.

In the snap, Kourtney could be seen wearing an open black bathrobe with her hair covering her exposed breast. In addition to the steamy picture, she included other images, including one that displayed her kids Penelope and Reign peering into the musician's house. In the accompaniment of the post, she simply penned, "Ten days of quarantine."

This arrived after the daughter of Kris Jenner revealed that she got a haircut from her man. On July 30, she shared on Instagram Story a picture of the lock of her dark brown hair lying on the floor and captioned it, "Haircuts by @travisbarker."

Kourtney and Travis have gotten more and more smitten since confirming their romance in February. The lovebirds even sparked engagement rumors after taking a trip to Las Vegas. However, the speculations were debunked by HollywoodLife.com's source.

"Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon," the source claimed. "Kourtney still has no interest in getting married or engaged to anyone."

"Marriage is just not her thing," the insider went on explaining. "She doesn't like that kind of a commitment to anyone. She's happy, more in love than ever and Travis is fine with not being married to her. Friends don't see her changing her mind but that's just who she is."