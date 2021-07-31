 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Chopped Hair After Getting Haircut From Travis Barker
The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is seemingly trusting her boyfriend enough to let him give her a hair makeover, after he previously braided her hair multiple times.

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian is putting her trust on Travis Barker for many things, including giving her a hair makeover. The reality TV star has left her fans in shook after revealing that she let her boyfriend play a hairdresser for her.

On Friday, July 30, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum posted on her Instagram Story a photo of the lock of her dark brown hair lying on the floor. "Haircuts by @travisbarker," she simply wrote over the snap.

Travis also shared Kourtney's photo on his Instagram Story. While neither the rocker nor Kourtney has given a final look at her new haircut, based on the length of the hair that was chopped, it's suffice to say that she's got a major transformation.

Kourtney's decision to let Travis cut her hair has left some people in disbelief. "Are you kidding me, will you do anything to keep a man?smh," a baffled person commented. Another was against Kourtney's act, noting, "Luv is blind. What a dumb a**!"

Some others, however, think that it was not Kourtney's real hair, but a hair extension that was chopped by Travis. "It's a ratty extension he probably cut out for whatever reason. It's ok. Lol," one person argued. Another echoed, "I vote he cut out her extensions," while someone else pointed out, "That girl only has short hair those are her extensions."

Prior to this, Travis has shown his hairstyling skills by braiding Kourtney's waist-length waves on multiple occasions. The 42-year-old mother of three, meanwhile, previously tattooed her boyfriend early in their relationship.

Kourtney and Travis have been going strong since they confirmed their relationship on Valentine's Day. Recently, they were hit with engagement rumors following their trip to Disneyland. However, the reports have been debunked by HollywoodLife.com's source who said, "Kourtney and Travis are not engaged. There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon." The source added that the Poosh founder is not interested in getting married.

