Ellie Goulding on Embracing Motherhood: I Have Never Felt Any Disconnect Or Confusion

Though admitting that becoming a mother was not one of her goals, the 'Starry Eyed' hitmaker feels relieved and lucky she has managed to balance the pull to be at home and working.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ellie Goulding wasn't sure she wanted children, but now she feels like a natural mum. The singer and her husband, Caspar Jopling, welcomed son Arthur into the world four months ago, and she has surprised herself by how "naturally" she's taken to motherhood.

She told the Mail on Sunday's You magazine, "I was always great with other people's kids, but becoming a mother wasn't necessarily one of my goals."

"After we got married, people kept asking me when we were going to have kids and I would say, 'I don't know if I will. I really love my job. I love my freedom.' But it has come really naturally to me. I have never felt any disconnect or confusion about what I'm doing."

Ellie returned to work just three weeks after Arthur was born but quickly took another break after feeling a "pull" to be with the tot.

"I think everyone sensed I'd be back at work pretty quickly, because I like to work," she said. "Obviously I've never done this before, so my approach was to go back to the studio and see how it affected me. After a couple of weeks, I started to feel anxious, like I wasn't there enough to see Arthur grow, so I took a couple of weeks off."

"That pull to be at home is new for me. I've never experienced it. But I'm also relieved and lucky that I've managed to have that balance of working too."

And now the "Starry Eyed" hitmaker thinks she's found the perfect balance between being with her son and fitting in her work. "Now Arthur wakes up in the morning, we play and I kiss and cuddle him," she explained.

"Then we go for a long walk together and I'll hit the studio at about midday and get back for six. I take the breast-pumping kit with me, which everyone finds hilarious because they can hear it, and they're like, 'We should sample that sound and put it in songs!' My one rule is that I'm back for bath time, which is just the nicest time together."