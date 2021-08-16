'Free Guy' Gets Sequel Treatment Just Days After Release, Ryan Reynolds Rejoices

20th Century Fox/Alan Markfield Movie

The movie about a bank teller who sets out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game opens with a $51 million haul at the global box office.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Ryan Reynolds has confirmed a "Free Guy" sequel is on the way, two days after the blockbuster hit cinemas in the United States.

The actor plays a bank teller, who sets out to save his friends from deletion when he learns he's a character inside a video game, in the film, which opened with a $51 million (£36.8 million) haul at the global box office, and now Ryan has told fans Disney chiefs are keen to make a follow-up.

He tweeted, "Aaaannnnd after 3 years messaging #FreeGuy as an original IP movie, Disney confirmed today they officially want a sequel. Woo hoo!! #irony."

Ryan Reynolds revealed a 'Free Guy' sequel is on the way.

Director Shawn Levy posted Ryan's big reveal on his own Twitter account and commented, "Yuuuuuuuup."

Shawn Levy confirmed the news of 'Free Guy' sequel.

The news was also retweeted by 20th Century Studios.

The movie was released on Friday, August 13 after a number of delays, caused by the coronavirus pandemic, and Ryan recently admitted he was desperate for audiences to see the film in cinemas because it is such a unique experience.

"I know how different a movie is when you watch it on a big screen with 100 other people, or 200, or 300, or 400, or 500 other people. It's like nothing else," he said. "That communal experience is so important to people. And I know coming out of this crazy 2020 and certainly part of 2021, I, for one, am craving that communal experience again."

The film, co-starring "Killing Eve" actress Jodie Comer, has taken the top spot at the U.S. box office with a $28.4 million (£20.5 million) opening weekend, leading thriller "Don't Breathe 2", "Jungle Cruise", Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect", and "The Suicide Squad".

