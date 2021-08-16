Ed Sheeran Opens Up About Struggle in Keeping London Restaurant Open Amid COVID Pandemic

Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran is struggling to keep his London restaurant open during the ongoing COVID pandemic.

The "Perfect" singer admits Bertie Blossoms has been hit hard by restrictions, and it has been "very difficult" to keep the place in Notting Hill afloat. The restaurant opened at the beginning of 2020, just before the first COVID-19 lockdown in March.

Sheeran, who launched the business venture with his manager, Stuart Camp, told "Jessie Ware's Table Manners" podcast, "If you're looking to make a small fortune in the food industry you should start with a large fortune. It's one of these things where, unless you're [top chefs] Jamie Oliver or Gordon Ramsay and you have loads of restaurants, it's very difficult."

The 30-year-old went on to admit, "It's had a rocky start as it opened two months before the pandemic."

Ed partly created the place so he would have a hang-out when he was in London, telling Ware Bertie Blossoms offers "really good beers" and menu items including oysters from his native Suffolk. He added, "What I would want in the bar, basically."

During the chat, Ed also discussed his decision to move out of London. "I love London but when I lived there full-time I felt trapped and didn't go out a lot. I was thinking people cared more than they did," he explained.

"Now I am living in Suffolk I'll dip into London for a night and enjoy the experiences. I'm a Suffolk boy and this is where I feel most comfortable," the father of one further elaborated. "I can go into a pub and see people and go, 'OK', but in London it's more full-on. And there are a lot more restaurants to compete with, too."