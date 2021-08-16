Khloe Kardashian Rekindles Romance With Tristan Thompson Despite Having 'Trust Issues'

Instagram Celebrity

The former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star is reportedly 'still holding out hope for [having a] second child' with the Sacramento Kings player despite their brief split.

Aug 16, 2021

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian appeared to give her failed relationship with Tristan Thompson another chance. Despite having "trust issues" in the wake of their brief split, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum reportedly decided to rekindle her romance with the NBA star.

Offering more details about Khloe and Tristan's relationship was In Touch Weekly. "It may not be the most ideal situation because of her trust issues, but she's desperate to make it work and he's once again promised to do better," an insider told the outlet. "Khloe wants Tristan in True's life and she's still holding out hope for that second child. They are far from over."

A separate source, meanwhile, claimed that the basketball player has "promised Khloe that things will be different this time around and that he signed with the Sacramento Kings to be closer to her and True, and be a proper family." The source then added, "She believes him."

Khloe and Tristan allegedly broke up in June after he was reportedly caught entering a room with three women at a Bel Air birthday party earlier that month. A source told Daily Mail at that time, "Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up... When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled."

The pair have been in an on-and-off relationship since 2016. They first broke up in February 2019 following the athlete's cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner's ex-BFF Jordyn Woods. The two, however, allegedly got back together in August 2020.

In a January episode of "KUWTK" season 20, Khloe revealed that she wanted to have a second child with Tristan. "I just feel like it's now time to have another kid," she could be seen telling her baby daddy.

Later in March, the Good American founder opened up why she wants to give True a baby brother or sister. "I definitely do want more kids. I have so many brothers and sisters. I think it's such a blessing-especially during these times-to have a family member or people that you can play with and rely on and just have a buddy through life," she told Sarah Hyland, ob-gyn Dr. Sherry Ross and sister Kourtney Kardashian on ELLEN original digital series "Lady Parts".