Ringo Starr Due to Release New EP 'Change the World' in September

The Beatles star has completed his latest mini album and scheduled to release it next month, two years after his full-length studio album 'What's my Name'.

Aug 15, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sir Ringo Starr is set to release a new EP with a little help from his friends.

The Beatles icon recorded new tracks at his Roccabella West home studio in California with "some new friends."

"I've been saying I only want to release EPs at this point and this is the next one," he says. "What a blessing it's been during this year to have a studio here at home and be able to collaborate with so many great musicians, some I've worked with before and some new friends."

The lead single, "Let's Change the World", is an optimistic track that features backing vocals from Amy Keys, Zelma Davis, Billy Valentine, and Darryl Phinnessee.

Another one of the tracks, "Just That Way", features Tony Chen and Zho Davis, while "Coming Undone" represents Ringo's first collaboration with Linda Perry, who also wrote the new track, while "Rock Around the Clock" features Ringo and his brother-in-law, guitarist Joe Walsh.

The "Change the World EP" drops on 24 September (21).

The mini album comes two years after his latest full-length effort "What's My Name" in 2019.

He previously said the LP would likely be his last full-length album. "You don't need an album. Everybody's streaming. The Beatles are on every streaming site known to man. And we do pretty good!" he told Esquire in March.

"I just loved collecting EPs, that's what it took me back to. I have a huge collection in storage somewhere. But I just didn't want to do a whole album," he explained.

"I feel I've finished making whole albums. And how crazy because this is what I'm like - 'I'm doing just these four tracks, that will get me off, that will be enough.' And I was in here last week and had this idea for a track and I thought, 'Maybe I'll make another EP and have it out by October.' Maybe now I'll be the EP man."