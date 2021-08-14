 
 

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'

JayDaYoungan Fires Back at Cuban Doll for Claiming They Broke Up Over 'Gay Stuff'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Pass Me' femcee, meanwhile, continues to troll the '23 Island' rapper and her ex-beau by sending out one rainbow emoji in response to one of his tweets.

  • Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - JayDaYoungan is telling his side of the story about his split from Cuban Doll. More than a week after the "Pass Me" femcee revealed that they broke up because she found "gay stuff" on his phone, the "23 Island" rapper finally fired back at her.

The 23-year-old hip-hop star, born Javorius Tykies Scott, hit back at his ex-girlfriend on Twitter on Friday, August 13. "B***h all in her feelings cus ainn give her d**k in a month now she on Twitter calling me gay," he first argued.

The MC went on to add, "When she know I drop real good d**k & that P***y need spit so I rather her swallow my babies." Having caught wind of his post, Cuban replied, "Look how long it took you to come up with that," adding a crying-laughing emoji.

  See also...

JayDaYoungan later offered a friendly clapback as he wrote, "Lol [kissing emoji] yeee." In response, Cuban quote-retweeted his post and sent out several emojis, including face throwing a kiss emoji, rainbow emoji and partying face emoji.

The exchange arrived after Cuban confirmed her single status earlier this month. "The real reason me & jay broke up I went through his phone & seen gay stuff," she claimed on Twitter at that time. "Ain't nothing with that I never said anything because I don't thinks he ready to tell y'all maybe I'm wrong for even saying this but it's honestly truth."

The Dallas-born raptress, real name Aaliyah Keef, went on to add in a follow-up tweet, "It's okay I'm GAY ALSO." She further penned, "Maybe I was wrong but I'm not a liar."

Cuban and JayDaYoungan became an item earlier this year. Before dating Cuban, JayDaYoungan was in a romantic relationship with a woman named Jordan B, whose items was destroyed and vandalized by the "Bankrupt" femcee in April.

You can share this post!

Emma Stone's 'Cruella 2' Deal Benefitting Both Sides Amid 'Black Widow' Lawsuit
Related Posts
JayDaYoungan Accused of Abusing Pregnant Baby Mama

JayDaYoungan Accused of Abusing Pregnant Baby Mama

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan and Pregnant Girlfriend Arrested During Murder-Related Search

JayDaYoungan Films Himself Beating Drug Dealer for Trying to Scam Him

JayDaYoungan Films Himself Beating Drug Dealer for Trying to Scam Him

JayDaYoungan's Arrest Photo Surfaces After He Hid in Attic Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

JayDaYoungan's Arrest Photo Surfaces After He Hid in Attic Amid Domestic Abuse Allegations

Most Read
Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response
Celebrity

Dr. Dre's Homeless Daughter's GoFundMe Campaign to Raise Money for Shelter Gets Poor Response

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Andre Drummond Experiences Parents' 'Worst Nightmare' When His Toddler Falls Into Pool

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Meghan Markle Reportedly 'Upset' for Not Being Invited to Barack Obama's Birthday Party

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Keyshia Cole Announces Details About Mom's Funeral

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Lil Nas X Reveals He's in Relationship With 'Someone Special'

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Nicki Minaj Sparks Kenneth Petty Split Rumor After Changing Her Name on Twitter

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Safaree Shares a Glimpse of Newborn Son After Shading Erica Mena for Doing So

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Madonna Unleashes Rare Photos of Son Rocco in Celebration of His 21st Birthday

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

Chloe Bailey and Jack Harlow Hit With Dating Rumors

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

T.I. Slams 'Minions' Stealing His Style: 'Replicas Can Never Replace Real'

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Erykah Badu Admits She's 'Terrible Guest' for Sharing Clip of Obama's 60th Birthday Bash

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

Travel Blogger Kaitlyn McCaffery in Coma for Weeks With Brain Injury After Scooter Accident in Bali

P. J. Washington Calls a Cap on Rumors He's Paying Brittany Renner $200K a Month in Child Support

P. J. Washington Calls a Cap on Rumors He's Paying Brittany Renner $200K a Month in Child Support