Maggie Q Claims She's 'Never Really Dated' Because No One Ever 'Asked' Her Out

When making a virtual appearance on 'Tamron Hall Show', the 'Protege' actress admits that she previously had a 'very silly' rule about only dating people who are vegan.

Aug 14, 2021

AceShowbiz - Maggie Q revealed that she has "never really dated." When making the revelation in a sneak peek of a "Tamron Hall Show" episode, the leading lady of "The Protege" admitted that no one ever "asked" her out.

"I never really dated," the 42-year-old beauty told host Tamron. "I'm so bad at [that]. I'm really shy when it comes to that kind of stuff. I never really get asked out on dates and go on a date. I just don't do it."

In response to Maggie's statement, Tamron quipped, "After the movie, and you get your break, I'd like you to come in studio and read all of the date requests that are going to come in after you just said that!"

During the interview, Maggie also divulged that she used to have a rule about only dating people who are vegan. "It's very silly, because... you can't expect people to be where you're at when you meet them. So you need to meet them and give it time, allow people the time to know you and your ethics and come on board if they feel like it," she explained.

"I used to be a person who, like, forced my beliefs on people and you had to live the way that I did," the "Mission: Impossible 3" actress continued. She then noted, "And I found a gentler approach actually works better."

When asked what would happen if someone invited her to a burger spot on a first date, Maggie said, "Well these days, luckily, every burger joint's got an option." She then joked, "You know, 20 years ago, that was not the case. Twenty years ago, you're hailing a cab and you're going home."

Maggie was previously engaged to her former "Stalker" co-star, Dylan McDermott, for four years. The pair, however, parted ways in March 2019.